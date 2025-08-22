LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?

This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?

Tiger White Kadai: The FDA has issued a health alert warning consumers against using Tiger White Kadai and other imported cookware after high lead levels were detected. Retailers must halt sales immediately.

FDA warns against Tiger White Kadai and imported cookware; high lead levels pose serious health risks. Photo/X.
FDA warns against Tiger White Kadai and imported cookware; high lead levels pose serious health risks. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 22, 2025 15:31:08 IST

Tiger White Kadai: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a public health alert warning consumers against the use of some imported cooking ware products following laboratory analysis that showed exceedingly high levels of lead leaching into food. The implicated cookware, mainly of aluminium, brass, or aluminium alloys, and sold under names such as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium, can be harmful to health if used for food cooking or storage.

One of the products identified by name is the Tiger White Kadai produced by Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India, and retailed at Mannan Supermarket in Jamaica, New York. The FDA has instructed all stores to immediately stop selling the products and notified consumers to safely discard them.

FDA Tightens Noose Around These Cookware

According to the FDA, the products marketed as “pure aluminium utensils” under the Tiger White brand have been deemed unsafe for food use.

The agency further reported that additional imported cookware made of brass, aluminium, and aluminium alloys – specifically labeled as Indalium/Indolium or Hindalium/Hindolium – has also been tested and found to release hazardous levels of lead.

The FDA stated, “retailers should discontinue sale and consumers should not use this product as cookware or food storage.”

Details of flagged product:

Brand and Product Name: Pure Aluminium Utensils, Tiger White
Trademark Number: RTM No. 2608606
Certification Claim: ISO 9001:2015 certified company
Manufacturer: Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India

The Dangers of Lead Exposure

Lead is a toxic heavy metal with no safe level of exposure. Even small amounts, when ingested repeatedly, can accumulate in the body and cause long-term health effects.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that lead levels in aluminium cookware often exceeded 100 parts per million (ppm). Many utensils released lead beyond recommended dietary limits when food was cooked or stored in them.

The FDA has urged consumers to check their cookware against the flagged products list. Any identified items should be discarded immediately and must not be donated, sold, or refurbished. Individuals concerned about elevated blood lead levels should consult a healthcare professional promptly.

Also Read: Commercial Truck Accident: Illegal Immigrant Harjinder Singh To Face Charges in Florida

Tags: FDATiger White Kadaius news

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?
This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?
This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?
This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?