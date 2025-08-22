This Indian Kadai Brand Has Been Declared Unsafe By The FDA – Danger in Your Kitchen?

Tiger White Kadai: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a public health alert warning consumers against the use of some imported cooking ware products following laboratory analysis that showed exceedingly high levels of lead leaching into food. The implicated cookware, mainly of aluminium, brass, or aluminium alloys, and sold under names such as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium, can be harmful to health if used for food cooking or storage.

One of the products identified by name is the Tiger White Kadai produced by Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India, and retailed at Mannan Supermarket in Jamaica, New York. The FDA has instructed all stores to immediately stop selling the products and notified consumers to safely discard them.

FDA Tightens Noose Around These Cookware

According to the FDA, the products marketed as “pure aluminium utensils” under the Tiger White brand have been deemed unsafe for food use.

The agency further reported that additional imported cookware made of brass, aluminium, and aluminium alloys – specifically labeled as Indalium/Indolium or Hindalium/Hindolium – has also been tested and found to release hazardous levels of lead.

The FDA stated, “retailers should discontinue sale and consumers should not use this product as cookware or food storage.”

Details of flagged product:

Brand and Product Name: Pure Aluminium Utensils, Tiger White

Trademark Number: RTM No. 2608606

Certification Claim: ISO 9001:2015 certified company

Manufacturer: Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India

The Dangers of Lead Exposure

Lead is a toxic heavy metal with no safe level of exposure. Even small amounts, when ingested repeatedly, can accumulate in the body and cause long-term health effects.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that lead levels in aluminium cookware often exceeded 100 parts per million (ppm). Many utensils released lead beyond recommended dietary limits when food was cooked or stored in them.

The FDA has urged consumers to check their cookware against the flagged products list. Any identified items should be discarded immediately and must not be donated, sold, or refurbished. Individuals concerned about elevated blood lead levels should consult a healthcare professional promptly.

