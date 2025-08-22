Commercial Truck Accident: Illegal Immigrant Harjinder Singh To Face Charges in Florida

Illegal immigrant truck driver, Harjinder Singh, has been flown back to Florida to face charges for reckless driving that led to the death of three people in a crash, as reported by Fox News.

According to Fox News, Singh was escorted off a plane by Florida Lt Governor Jay Collins in Florida to face charges.

In a post on X, Collins said that he and Governor Ron DeSantis brought Singh back to “face justice.”

Harjinder Singh Was Arrested For Reckless Driving That Killed 3 People

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had lodged an arrest detainer for Harjinder Singh. DHS, citing the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Singh, an illegal alien, on August 12 attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “official use only” access point, which blocked all lanes of the highway with his truck and resulted in a wreck, causing 3 deaths.

Shortly after the incident, on August 18, Tricia McLaughin, the Assistant Secretary of DHS slammed the Governor of California for issuing a commercial driver’s license to the illegal alien.

Singh was reportedly driving carelessly and tried to make a U-turn where it was not allowed when the crash happened. The accident caused a lot of anger, with many people blaming an illegal immigrant for the deaths.

U.S. Tightens Grip on Commercial Truck Driver Visas

She posted on X, “Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America.”

As per a report by The Hill, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said Tuesday that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched an investigation into the deadly Florida highway crash.

Days after this incident, on Friday (local time), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said that effective immediately, the US is pausing the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers in the United States. He cited reasons of road safety and loss of jobs for Americans at the hands of foreign drivers. (ANI)

