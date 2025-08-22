U.S. Halts Visas for Commercial Truck Drivers: You Won’t Believe Why!

The United States government has announced an immediate pause on all worker visas for commercial truck drivers. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement on X, saying, “The growing number of foreign drivers operating large trucks on U.S. roads is putting American lives at risk and hurting the livelihoods of American truckers.”

The decision comes after a serious accident in Florida on August 12 that killed three people. The driver, Harjinder Singh, an Indian citizen, had entered the U.S. illegally. Officials say Singh entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2018 and later got a commercial driver’s license in California, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

A Deadly Accident by Commercial Truck Driver Caused The Decision

Singh was reportedly driving carelessly and tried to make a U-turn where it was not allowed when the crash happened. The accident caused a lot of anger, with many people blaming an illegal immigrant for the deaths. The Department of Homeland Security said Singh had been refused a work permit during Donald Trump’s presidency but was later allowed to work under Joe Biden’s administration.

The accident has also become a political issue. California Governor Gavin Newsom faced criticism for the state issuing Singh a commercial driver’s license. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “Three innocent people were killed in Florida because California’s Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a commercial driver’s license. How many more must die before action is taken to protect the public? Secretary Noem and DHS are working tirelessly to remove criminal illegal aliens from America.”

What the U.S. Authorities Said

Authorities say Singh will go to trial for what he did. After the court case, he is expected to be deported from the United States.

The pause on giving out commercial truck driver visas is meant to keep people safe and stop accidents like this from happening again. The government is checking how foreign drivers are approved and licensed to protect American lives and support U.S. truckers.

