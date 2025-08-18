LIVE TV
Home > World > Florida Turnpike: Semi-Truck Driver, Said to Be Illegal Immigrant, Makes Deadly U-Turn Killing 3 | VIDEO

A semi-truck driver has been arrested after causing a fatal crash on Florida’s Turnpike that killed three people. Authorities said Harjinder Singh made an illegal U-turn before being struck by an oncoming car. Singh, an undocumented immigrant since 2018, now faces vehicular homicide and deportation.

Semi-truck driver Harjinder Singh arrested after illegal U-turn crash kills 3 on Florida Turnpike, faces deportation. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 04:46:25 IST

A semi-truck driver has been taken into custody following a fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike that left three people dead. Authorities said the driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, performed an illegal U-turn that caused a devastating collision with an oncoming car. Singh has been living in the United States illegally since 2018.

Details Of The Incident As Video Shows Moment of Deadly Crash

Footage of the incident captures the moment the semi-truck suddenly made the U-turn at an “Official Use Only” section of the highway. The recording, taken from inside the truck’s cab, shows a vehicle slamming into the trailer moments after Singh steered across the lanes.

“These are the alleged semi-truck drivers who killed three people while making a U-turn at an ‘Official Use Only’ turn on the Florida Turnpike. The Florida Highway Patrol is describing the wreck as a homicide investigation,” one individual wrote while sharing the video.

Despite the violent impact, Singh appeared unmoved in the immediate aftermath, reports said.

White House Rapid Response Reacts

The Official White House Rapid Response team addressed the case, confirming Singh’s arrest and stating that he would be deported after facing charges.

“This individual is an illegal immigrant who was granted a commercial driver’s license by the State of California — and now, three innocent people are dead. He has been arrested for vehicular homicide and an ICE detainer has been issued,” the statement read.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Statement

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner issued a strong statement following the crash.

“The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal,” Kerner said, noting that Singh faces state vehicular homicide charges as well as immigration violations.

He added, “three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors. At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars.”

Tags: Florida Turnpike crashHarjinder Singhus news

