Home > World > Brooklyn Restaurant Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured

A shooting outside the Taste of the City Lounge in Brooklyn left three men dead and eight others injured early Sunday morning. No arrests have been made, and the NYPD is investigating. Authorities recovered 36 shell casings at the scene, calling the incident a rare anomaly in the city's recent crime trends.

At least three people were killed and eight injured in early morning mass shooting at a Brooklyn restaurant. The NYPD is investigating the incident as suspects remain unidentified. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 17, 2025 16:43:56 IST

At least three people were killed and eight others left injured when multiple shooters opened fire inside a Brooklyn restaurant early Sunday, New York Post reported.

Gunfire Erupts at Crown Heights Lounge

The shooting took place just before 3:30 am at the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed during a press briefing.

Three men — aged 27, 35 and one of unknown age — were among the victims of the fatal incident. According to the report, the eight injured were taken to nearby hospitals, although no information was available on their conditions at the time of writing this report.

Suspects on the Run

Meanwhile, NYPD officials told the publication that they had not yet identified the suspects and no descriptions have been released.

“We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year we have seen on record in the city of New York,” Commissioner Tisch said, per the NYP report. “Something like this is, of course, thank god, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that has happened this morning.”

At least 36 shell casings were found at the scene, the report said. Videos shared on social media, meanwhile, showed NYPD officers standing amid broken glass and blood splatter inside the venue.

Scene of the Incident

Taste of the City Lounge, which opened in 2022, is known for serving Caribbean and American food, and the place offers a full bar along with live DJs. The business is located less than half a mile from the Brooklyn Museum and had closed at 3 am, shortly before the shooting was reported.

Notably, Sunday’s shooting incident comes on the heels of another such incident at the Times Square earlier in the week, where three people were wounded and a teenage suspect was arrested.

