FDA Moves To Ban Red Dye In Foods: What’s REALLY Hiding In Your Snacks?

The FDA is taking steps to ban red food dye, raising concerns about its potential health risks. From cancer risks to allergic reactions, find out what’s really lurking in your snacks and why this move could change what you eat.

Red food dye has been one of the ingredients in most of what we eat, giving color and a touch of beauty to candies, baked goods, and more. But not all red dyes are safe for ingestion, especially the synthetic Red No. 3. Given that the FDA is going to restrict this chemical, it is also important to know what it is, its health effects, and the alternatives available.

What Is Red No. 3?

Red No. 3 is another name for the synthetic red dye Erythrosine. It is widely used in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals and has been in existence for decades. This color, derived from coal tar-an oil-based substance-provides a bright red to any product, such as candies, baked goods, or even some medications. Although it has been a staple ingredient in the food industry, continued research and health concerns have sounded alarm bells about its safety, and the health authorities are scrutinizing it more.

Health Hazards With Red No. 3

Red No. 3 has been used extensively, but various adverse effects have been associated with its consumption:

Cancer Risk: Animal studies have established that Red No. 3 can induce cancer in laboratory rats, particularly thyroid tumors. The FDA has allowed it to be used in food products in small quantities, but evidence is accumulating that its long-term use could pose a serious threat. In fact, the FDA banned its use in cosmetics and topical drugs in 1990 under the Delaney Clause after research indicated it was carcinogenic at high doses.

Hormonal Disruption: Red No. 3 can also interfere with hormones, especially the ones controlling the thyroid functions. The thyroid is important in regulating metabolism, growth, and development, so interference with its normal function may lead to far-reaching health consequences.

Allergic Reactions: Like other synthetic dyes, Red No. 3 can provoke allergic reactions in some, with symptoms like rashes, hives, or even asthma-like responses. Some people with sensitivities to food additives may have worse reactions to products containing this dye.

Other Common Red Food Dyes

The FDA has approved 36 color additives for use in food, including nine synthetic dyes. Other red dyes besides Red No. 3 are commonly used in food products. They include:

Red 40 (Allura Red AC): Red 40 is the most widely used red food dye in the United States. It can be found in candies, sodas, and snacks. This synthetic dye comes from petroleum, and like Red No. 3, it has been criticized for its possible health impacts, especially on children.

Carmine (Cochineal Extract): It is a natural, red cochineal-based dye that finds its place in many kinds of food products and cosmetics though it does cause allergic reaction in a few individuals. It generally occurs in food products with the tagline of “organic” or “natural” but finds controversy owing to its origins.

Red 2: Amaranth: This synthetic dye was previously used in some food products but was banned in the U.S. due to health concerns. Red 2 was found in candies and beverages before its ban.

Beet Juice Powder

As an alternative to synthetic dyes, beet juice powder is derived from beets and is commonly used for products labeled as organic or “natural” food stuffs. It provides those wishing to avoid artificial dyes with a safer choice as well as a choice more environmentally friendly.

Growing safety concerns in the use of synthetic food dyes will now reflect on Red No. 3, after being diagnosed with the propensity to cause cancer, and interfering with hormones, with its presence triggering allergic reactions. Since the FDA would eventually impose a ban, consumers are looking for an alternative.

