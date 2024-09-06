Friday, September 6, 2024

Fire Breaks Out At Central Kenya School Claiming Lives of 17 Pupils

At least 17 pupils have tragically died after a fire broke out at Hillside Endarasha Primary School in Nyeri County, Kenya,

Fire Breaks Out At Central Kenya School Claiming Lives of 17 Pupils

At least 17 pupils have tragically died after a fire broke out at Hillside Endarasha Primary School in Nyeri County, Kenya, on Thursday night. The death toll is expected to rise as more than a dozen others are hospitalized with severe burns.

Fire Devastates Hillside Endarasha Primary School

A devastating fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary School in central Kenya has claimed the lives of at least 17 students, with fears that the number of fatalities could increase. The blaze, which occurred late Thursday night, has also left several students severely injured. Police spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed that over a dozen individuals have been rushed to local hospitals with serious burns.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” Onyango told local media. “A team of investigators has been deployed to the scene to determine how the fire started.”

Also Read: Four Dead, Nine Injured In Mass Shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia

Emergency Response and Support

In response to the tragedy, the Kenya Red Cross has mobilized resources to provide support to those affected. The organization is offering psychosocial services to students, teachers, and the families impacted by the fire. Additionally, a tracing desk has been set up at the school to assist in locating and supporting those who may be affected.

The Kenya Red Cross has expressed its commitment to helping the community cope with the aftermath of this devastating event.

The Ongoing Crisis of School Fires in Kenya

School fires have unfortunately become a recurring issue in Kenya. This latest tragedy highlights a troubling pattern of such incidents in Kenyan schools. In 2017, an arson attack at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi resulted in the deaths of 10 students. More than two decades ago, one of the deadliest school arsons occurred in Machakos County, southeast of Nairobi, where at least 67 students lost their lives.

Read More: Georgia High School Shooting: Suspect Charged With Four Felony Murder Counts

Tags:

17 pupils Central Kenya School fire Hillside Endarasha Primary School Kenya
addBlock

Recent Post

BJD Expels Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

BJD Expels Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani Donates 20-Kg Gold Crown To Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani Donates 20-Kg Gold Crown To Lalbaugcha Raja

SBI Cards Stock Reaches 11-Month High Following Goldman Sachs Upgrade

SBI Cards Stock Reaches 11-Month High Following Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Pacer Tayla Vlaeminck Hopes To Shine For Australia At Women’s T20 World Cup

Pacer Tayla Vlaeminck Hopes To Shine For Australia At Women’s T20 World Cup

Germany Faces New Era as Euro 2024 Highlights End of an Era for National Team

Germany Faces New Era as Euro 2024 Highlights End of an Era for National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Milestone as Portugal Wins Nations League Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Milestone as Portugal Wins Nations League Opener

Celebrate Onam 2024: Top 50 Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Share

Celebrate Onam 2024: Top 50 Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Share

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox