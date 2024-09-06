Fire Breaks Out At Central Kenya School Claiming Lives of 17 Pupils

At least 17 pupils have tragically died after a fire broke out at Hillside Endarasha Primary School in Nyeri County, Kenya,

At least 17 pupils have tragically died after a fire broke out at Hillside Endarasha Primary School in Nyeri County, Kenya, on Thursday night. The death toll is expected to rise as more than a dozen others are hospitalized with severe burns.

Fire Devastates Hillside Endarasha Primary School

A devastating fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary School in central Kenya has claimed the lives of at least 17 students, with fears that the number of fatalities could increase. The blaze, which occurred late Thursday night, has also left several students severely injured. Police spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed that over a dozen individuals have been rushed to local hospitals with serious burns.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” Onyango told local media. “A team of investigators has been deployed to the scene to determine how the fire started.”

Emergency Response and Support

In response to the tragedy, the Kenya Red Cross has mobilized resources to provide support to those affected. The organization is offering psychosocial services to students, teachers, and the families impacted by the fire. Additionally, a tracing desk has been set up at the school to assist in locating and supporting those who may be affected.

The Kenya Red Cross has expressed its commitment to helping the community cope with the aftermath of this devastating event.

The Ongoing Crisis of School Fires in Kenya

School fires have unfortunately become a recurring issue in Kenya. This latest tragedy highlights a troubling pattern of such incidents in Kenyan schools. In 2017, an arson attack at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi resulted in the deaths of 10 students. More than two decades ago, one of the deadliest school arsons occurred in Machakos County, southeast of Nairobi, where at least 67 students lost their lives.

