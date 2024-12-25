Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Firefighter Bodycam Footage Shows Intense Rescue Efforts After Kazakhstan Jet Crash That Killed 38

Footage of a firefighting bodycam captured rescue efforts following the tragic jet crash in Kazakhstan, in which 38 people died. The video depicts dramatic scenes of first responders fighting fire and pulling survivors from the wreckage after the bird strike.

A bodycam video showing the immediate aftermath of a devastating jet crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday has surfaced. The footage, captured by rescuers at the crash site, reveals a chaotic scene as firefighters battle intense flames at the wreckage of an Embraer-190 jet.

Authorities confirmed that the plane, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing. At least 38 people died, and over 30 survivors were rescued and taken to hospitals.

The flight was a domestic flight from Baku, Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia’s North Caucasus region operated by Azerbaijan Airlines when it encountered a flock of birds, which caused it to make an emergency landing near Aktau, situated on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea. The accident site was about 1.8 miles from the city. According to local reports, the accident happened after a few seconds after the plane tried to regain its stability after hitting the bird.

Chilling Video Of Kazakhstan Plane Crash

The dramatic bodycam footage shared by Russian news agency RIA Novosti showed rescuers pulling survivors from the wreckage while parts of the aircraft continue to engulf in flames. The emergency teams worked on the spot to extinguish the fire and attend to the injured. At least 38 people are confirmed dead, while many others have sustained various injuries. Survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment; their conditions vary.

There were 37 Azerbaijani nationals, 16 Russians, six Kazakh citizens, and three Kyrgyz nationals on board. After the accident, there were expressions of solidarity as President Vladimir Putin of Russia paid his respects to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. The aircraft came from Azerbaijan Airlines, a national carrier, which noted that the Embraer-190 attempted an emergency landing three kilometers from Aktau.

Azerbaijan Airlines Statement

Azerbaijan Airlines said that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing following the bird hit that led to the plane crash. The firm continues to investigate the accident together with Kazakhstan’s emergency service.

