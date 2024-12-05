Florida Woman Sentenced To Life For Trapping Boyfriend In Suitcase During Deadly Hide-And-Seek Game

Sarah Boone, 47, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, who suffocated after she trapped him in a suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek. Boone was convicted of second-degree murder after a brief jury deliberation.

A Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the tragic death of her boyfriend, whom she trapped in a suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek, causing him to suffocate. Sarah Boone, 47, was convicted of second-degree murder following the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres. Circuit Judge Michael Kraynick in Orlando handed down the sentence on Monday, marking the conclusion of a harrowing case.

This event took place on February 24, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida, during which Boone and Torres had been drinking and were involved in what they thought was an innocent game of hide-and-seek. However, what became a fatal game was that Boone allegedly zipped Torres in the suitcase and left him to asphyxiate. A night of heavy drinking that was also marred with marital strife turned into a murder because of it.

The case revolved around reports of a continuing history of alcohol abuse and domestic disputes that characterized the relationship between the couple. Boone’s acts on that night led to the asphyxiation of her partner, which caused his death in a manner that was cruel and utterly unintended.

Jury Conviction And Court Proceedings

The case was put to trial in October 2023, where the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before returning a verdict of guilty for Boone on the charge of second-degree murder. The 10-day trial brought to light some grim details of the tumultuous relationship between the couple. Boone had claimed to be a victim of domestic violence by Torres, but the jury found that her actions led to his death.

Boone turned down a plea bargain that would have seen him locked away for 15 years. He decided to put the case to trial. His family members testified how their lives were cut short as they grieved the death of Torres. His sister, Victoria Torres, made a testimony in court that “Sarah deserves to rot in jail. Sarah has caused a lifetime of pain.” The family had more pain since Jorge’s death was violent and pathetic.

Boone’s Statement And Apology

In her statement during the sentencing, Boone spoke about the years of alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Torres. She claimed that she had tried to break free from the toxic relationship but ultimately failed. She also expressed regret for her actions and asked for forgiveness, both from the Torres family and from herself.

“I forgive myself for falling in love with a monster. I tried breaking the spell. I never stopped loving him,” Boone said, voice heavy with emotion. “I didn’t mean for this to happen. Forgive me Jorge. Forgive me, Torres family.”

Boone had been in jail for 58 months before being sentenced. Her comments show the complexity of the case as it was an emotional and psychological struggle that characterized her relationship with Torres.

