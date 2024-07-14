Former President Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Shocking video footage captured the moment, showing the Republican presidential candidate bleeding from his right ear as US Secret Service agents and security personnel quickly formed a protective shield around him.

Leaders worldwide, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have condemned the attack, which has left Trump supporters anxious about his condition.

Following the incident, Trump was swiftly escorted from the rally venue in an SUV. A viral video circulating on social media, believed to be from New Jersey, shows Trump descending the stairs of an aircraft, surrounded by armed security personnel. In the video, the former President appears to be in stable condition.

Details about Trump’s injury are still emerging. On Truth Social, Trump shared his experience, writing, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

Details about the Gunman

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. According to the Secret Service, the shooter “fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally” before being “neutralized” by agents.

Several videos of the alleged shooter have surfaced on social media, showing him armed with a rifle during the incident. US media reported that Crooks was equipped with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

