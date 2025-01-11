Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
France: Two Trams Collide In Strasbourg, Dozens Injured

A tram collision at Strasbourg station leaves passengers trapped. Rescue teams are at work as authorities investigate the cause of the accident.

Strasbourg, France, witnessed a horrifying accident as two trams collided at Strasbourg station, leaving several passengers trapped and sparking widespread panic. A video circulating on social media shows frantic efforts by bystanders and rescue teams to free those stuck between and inside the damaged trams.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos, with people screaming and rushing to help as first responders arrived on the scene. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to safely extract the trapped passengers.

The cause of the collision remains unclear. Preliminary reports suggest the possibility of a technical fault, such as a signal disruption, which may have caused both trams to arrive on the same track simultaneously. Investigators are on-site, examining the wreckage to determine what went wrong.

For now, the focus remains on rescue and relief efforts. Emergency services are using cutting equipment and other tools to access parts of the trams where people are believed to be trapped. “It’s a race against time,” said one rescue worker.

The incident has brought public transportation safety into sharp focus, raising concerns over signal systems and other technical vulnerabilities. Residents and passengers are left shaken, with many voicing fears over what could have been a preventable tragedy.

Authorities have promised a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future. The people of Strasbourg now await updates, hoping for news of successful rescues and no loss of life.

