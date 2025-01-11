Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

France to Host AI Action Summit On February 11-12; PM Modi To Attend Following State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant state visit to France in February, followed by participation in the highly anticipated AI Action Summit.

France to Host AI Action Summit On February 11-12; PM Modi To Attend Following State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant state visit to France in February, followed by participation in the highly anticipated AI Action Summit. French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement during a recent address to French ambassadors, where he outlined his foreign policy priorities for 2025. The visit is expected to bolster the India-France strategic partnership and foster global collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

France to Host AI Action Summit

The AI Action Summit, scheduled for February 10-11, 2025, in Paris, aims to position Europe as a leader in AI innovation and governance. President Macron emphasized the importance of the summit, describing it as a “summit for action” that will bring together global powers such as the US, China, India, and the Gulf States, alongside international organizations and businesses.

“Prime Minister Modi will be in France immediately after his state visit to participate in the summit,” Macron said. This will provide a platform for India to contribute to global AI discussions and strengthen its digital partnership with France and other nations.

Strengthening the India-France Strategic Partnership

PM Modi’s visit to France comes on the heels of several high-profile engagements between the two nations in 2024, including Macron’s attendance as Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January and their meetings during the G7 Summit in Italy and the G20 Summit in Brazil.

During their last meeting in November 2024, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-France Strategic Partnership under the Horizon 2047 roadmap. They highlighted progress in key areas such as defense, space, and civil nuclear energy, while committing to accelerating efforts toward strategic autonomy.

India and France have been at the forefront of exploring digital and AI-driven technologies. In their November 2024 meeting, PM Modi welcomed President Macron’s initiative to host the AI Action Summit, emphasizing India’s commitment to leveraging AI for global good. The partnership aims to enhance trade, investment, and technological cooperation, particularly in digital public infrastructure and AI applications.

Global Context of the AI Action Summit

The AI Action Summit in France follows similar initiatives hosted by the UK and South Korea. These events have brought together heads of state, international organizations, and industry leaders to shape the future of AI. The French summit is expected to further establish Europe as a central player in AI innovation while addressing challenges related to ethics, governance, and societal impact.

PM Modi’s upcoming visit to France underscores the growing importance of India-France relations in addressing global challenges and fostering innovation. With the AI Action Summit serving as a key milestone, both nations are poised to strengthen their strategic and technological ties, contributing to a shared vision of progress and sustainability in the digital age.

Read More : Biden Says Party Questioned His Ability To ‘Even Move’ Ahead Of Farewell Address On Wednesday

Filed under

AI Action Summit PM Modi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Airport Operations Normal as Dense Fog Affects Northern India

Delhi Airport Operations Normal as Dense Fog Affects Northern India

Meta Removes Tampons From Men’s Bathrooms as Part of Sweeping Policy Changes

Meta Removes Tampons From Men’s Bathrooms as Part of Sweeping Policy Changes

Did Gurpreet Gogi Shoot Himself ‘Accidentally’? DCP Reveals After Investigation

Did Gurpreet Gogi Shoot Himself ‘Accidentally’? DCP Reveals After Investigation

Amrit Bharat 2.0: Indian Railways To Launch 50 Upgraded Trains With 12 Key Enhancements Over Two Years

Amrit Bharat 2.0: Indian Railways To Launch 50 Upgraded Trains With 12 Key Enhancements Over...

Mark Zuckerberg Alleges Biden Administration Pressured Facebook To Censor COVID-19 Vaccine Content

Mark Zuckerberg Alleges Biden Administration Pressured Facebook To Censor COVID-19 Vaccine Content

Entertainment

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox