France to Host AI Action Summit On February 11-12; PM Modi To Attend Following State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant state visit to France in February, followed by participation in the highly anticipated AI Action Summit. French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement during a recent address to French ambassadors, where he outlined his foreign policy priorities for 2025. The visit is expected to bolster the India-France strategic partnership and foster global collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

France to Host AI Action Summit

The AI Action Summit, scheduled for February 10-11, 2025, in Paris, aims to position Europe as a leader in AI innovation and governance. President Macron emphasized the importance of the summit, describing it as a “summit for action” that will bring together global powers such as the US, China, India, and the Gulf States, alongside international organizations and businesses.

“Prime Minister Modi will be in France immediately after his state visit to participate in the summit,” Macron said. This will provide a platform for India to contribute to global AI discussions and strengthen its digital partnership with France and other nations.

Strengthening the India-France Strategic Partnership

PM Modi’s visit to France comes on the heels of several high-profile engagements between the two nations in 2024, including Macron’s attendance as Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January and their meetings during the G7 Summit in Italy and the G20 Summit in Brazil.

During their last meeting in November 2024, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-France Strategic Partnership under the Horizon 2047 roadmap. They highlighted progress in key areas such as defense, space, and civil nuclear energy, while committing to accelerating efforts toward strategic autonomy.

India and France have been at the forefront of exploring digital and AI-driven technologies. In their November 2024 meeting, PM Modi welcomed President Macron’s initiative to host the AI Action Summit, emphasizing India’s commitment to leveraging AI for global good. The partnership aims to enhance trade, investment, and technological cooperation, particularly in digital public infrastructure and AI applications.

Global Context of the AI Action Summit

The AI Action Summit in France follows similar initiatives hosted by the UK and South Korea. These events have brought together heads of state, international organizations, and industry leaders to shape the future of AI. The French summit is expected to further establish Europe as a central player in AI innovation while addressing challenges related to ethics, governance, and societal impact.

PM Modi’s upcoming visit to France underscores the growing importance of India-France relations in addressing global challenges and fostering innovation. With the AI Action Summit serving as a key milestone, both nations are poised to strengthen their strategic and technological ties, contributing to a shared vision of progress and sustainability in the digital age.