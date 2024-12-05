Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

French Government Collapses: French Prime Minister Michel Barnier Resigns After No-Confidence Vote

In a surprising turn of events, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned after his government collapsed in a no-confidence vote, plunging France into a political crisis with potential consequences for Europe.

French Government Collapses: French Prime Minister Michel Barnier Resigns After No-Confidence Vote

In a stunning turn of events, the French government headed by Prime Minister Michel Barnier has collapsed in a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. With just three months into his tenure, Barnier was made to resign, leaving France in a political crisis that could have far-reaching implications for the country and for Europe.

A Historic Defeat

On Wednesday, it voted overwhelmingly against Barnier’s government, with 331 out of 577 lawmakers rejecting it. This is the first time since 1962 that a French prime minister has lost power in such a manner. Barnier’s government was already a fragile political and economic issue, and the vote demonstrated how fragile his leadership was.

As a result, Barnier has become the shortest-serving prime minister in France’s history. However, he will continue to serve as a caretaker leader until French President Emmanuel Macron selects a new government despite his resignation.

France’s Political Crisis and Europe’s Concern

This development has sent alarm bells ringing not only in France but across the continent of Europe. France and Germany, two key players in the European Union, are considered the “EU’s ‘motor’ in terms of ideological and political horsepower.” The instability in France has the potential to destabilize the larger European political landscape and increase uncertainty about the future of the EU.

What’s Next?

Barnier’s government will, however, be left as a caretaker administration, which is not in a position to make any new legislation. Therefore, the government will be concerned with only dealing with current matters, leaving France in political limbo. Macron said that he would promptly name a new prime minister, but this process may be quite tricky as the National Assembly is currently fragmented.

The lower house of parliament has become, after recent elections, even more fractured than ever without an evident majority. Macron’s decision about the new prime minister is, therefore, critical in the sense that such a move is expected to determine the country’s direction in the near future.

Who Will Be the Next Prime Minister?

In the midst of political speculation, several names have risen as potential candidates to take Barnier’s place. Among them include Sébastien Lecornu, the Minister of Armed Forces, and François Bayrou, head of the Democratic Movement party, which is a centrist party. The final decision will, however, depend on the way Emmanuel Macron navigates the split political landscape.

ALSO READ: After Hunter, US President Joe Biden To Consider Preemptive Pardon For Trump Critics

Filed under

europe french government Michel Barnier Prime Minister

Advertisement

Also Read

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Justice Manmohan Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

Justice Manmohan Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real...

French PM Michel Barnier to Resign After Losing Confidence Vote

French PM Michel Barnier to Resign After Losing Confidence Vote

Russia’s Lavrov And The US’s Blinken To Meet At OSCE In Malta, Ukraine War On The Agenda

Russia’s Lavrov And The US’s Blinken To Meet At OSCE In Malta, Ukraine War On...

Entertainment

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox