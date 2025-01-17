French President Confirms French-Israeli Nationals Among Hostages in Draft Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that French-Israeli nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are among 33 hostages listed for release under a draft ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that French-Israeli nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are among 33 hostages listed for release under a draft ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The announcement came as Macron attended a press conference in Baabda, Lebanon, during his visit to meet the country’s newly elected leaders.

Macron Expresses Hope With Hostage Release Agreement Details

President Macron expressed hope for the swift reunion of hostages with their families. “We are working tirelessly to ensure they are reunited with their families,” he stated in a message shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The draft agreement, announced on January 15, 2025, proposes the release of 33 hostages over six weeks. These individuals are part of the approximately 100 hostages still held in Gaza. In exchange, hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel are set to be freed.

The agreement, however, awaits approval from Israel’s security cabinet and government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the progress of the deal, emphasizing its significance for the hostages and their families.

Macron’s Visit to Lebanon

President Macron’s announcement coincided with his visit to Lebanon, where he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and other officials. The visit focused on supporting Lebanon’s recovery from the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war and addressing the country’s ongoing economic and political crisis.

During a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, Macron highlighted France’s commitment to assisting Lebanon in rebuilding and stabilizing after the devastating conflict.

France’s Efforts in Hostage Negotiations

France has been actively involved in international efforts to address the hostage situation. Macron’s direct acknowledgment of the two French-Israeli nationals signifies France’s dedication to protecting its citizens in crisis zones.

The draft agreement, if implemented, would mark a significant step toward resolving one of the most pressing humanitarian issues in the Israel-Gaza conflict. However, the situation remains delicate, as approval from Israeli authorities is crucial for the deal’s execution.

As discussions continue, the international community, including France, is monitoring the progress of the ceasefire agreement and the associated prisoner exchange. Macron’s visit to Lebanon underscores the broader regional complexities and France’s ongoing role in diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.