Friday, December 6, 2024
French President Macron Vows To Stay In Office Despite No-Confidence Vote, Pledges To Appoint New PM Soon

Despite the political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, President Macron vows to complete his five-year mandate, promising a new Prime Minister and a fresh era of leadership.

In a moment of political turbulence, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation with a firm commitment to continue his leadership, despite the recent no-confidence vote that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Speaking from the Elysee Palace, Macron reassured the French people of his unwavering dedication to the country, emphasizing the five-year mandate he was entrusted with by voters and his responsibility to ensure the smooth functioning of France’s institutions.

“Finally, the mandate that you democratically entrusted to me is a five-year mandate, and I will exercise it fully until its end. My responsibility requires ensuring the continuity of the state, the proper functioning of our institutions, the independence of our country, and the protection of all of you,” Macron stated.

Macron’s speech came in the wake of political instability following Barnier’s resignation after a no-confidence vote, triggered by opposition parties. Macron also used the opportunity to highlight the difficulties faced during his presidency, from social crises to the Covid-19 pandemic, war, and inflation. Yet, he insisted the nation could not afford further divisions or stagnation.

“The challenges are numerous, and we must be ambitious for France,” he declared, outlining a new era for the country in which collaboration and compromise would be key. He announced plans to appoint a new prime minister within days, charging the upcoming leader with forming a “government of general interest” that would involve cooperation from all political forces.

The President’s message was clear: despite the political upheaval, the focus would be on forward momentum. Macron praised the outgoing Prime Minister Barnier, acknowledging his dedication and resilience despite the turbulent political climate. Barnier’s tenure was short but intense—his government, which lasted only 74 days, was the first in over six decades to be toppled by a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Macron’s call for unity and action comes at a time of great financial uncertainty, as the country grapples with a growing budget deficit and rising tensions across the political spectrum. Yet, his speech signals a clear commitment to navigating these challenges while pushing forward with new leadership.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Issues Controversial Fatwa Banning Women From Shopping In Markets

French President Macron

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox