Gardaí Bust Major Drug Trafficking Ring, Seize €6 Million In Cocaine

Gardaí, the Irish police, have made a significant breakthrough in combating drug trafficking, as per media reports. The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 100kg of cocaine, valued at over €6 million, in County Wexford. Alongside the drug haul, five individuals have been arrested.

West Dublin Crime Group Under Investigation

The drugs were reportedly linked to an organized crime group based in west Dublin. The operation, led by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, targeted this group as part of a broader crackdown on international drug trafficking.

Police Targeting “The Family” Gang

According to media sources, Gardaí had been focusing on an organized crime group known as “the Family” in west Dublin.

Gangs Collaborating on Drug Purchases

Reports indicate that multiple crime gangs are believed to have collaborated to purchase significant quantities of drugs. As stated, “They think a number of crime gangs have clubbed together to buy substantial amounts of drugs.”

Farmhouse Search Leads to Major Discovery

On Monday night, Gardaí conducted a search of a farmhouse in County Wexford. It was reported that Gardaí had been monitoring the gang’s activities, including movements of articulated trucks. One such truck was traced to the farmhouse where the drugs were discovered.

Cocaine Transfer and Cash Recovery

The investigation also involved tracking a van suspected of transferring cocaine from the truck for further distribution. Media sources added that Gardaí had executed a series of searches in both Wexford and Dublin, which resulted in the recovery of a substantial amount of cash.

