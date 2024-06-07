George Clooney Dialed White House To Defend His Wife Amal Clooney Over Joe Biden's Criticism On Israel Warrants: Report

George Clooney, an Academy Award-winning actor, reportedly contacted one of President Biden’s senior aides last month to express his concerns regarding the president’s criticism of the International Criminal Court’s actions against Israeli leaders.

This criticism particularly pertained to arrest warrants sought by ICC prosecutors for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, which Biden labeled as “outrageous.” Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, had worked on the case.

Clooney also voiced his dismay over the administration’s initial consideration of imposing sanctions on the ICC, as this could potentially affect his wife. The actor’s call occurred shortly before his scheduled appearance at a fundraiser for Biden’s reelection campaign, causing some officials to worry about his participation in the event, which is set to feature prominent figures like former president Barack Obama, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, and actress Julia Roberts.

George Clooney, a longstanding supporter of Democratic candidates and causes, has reportedly confirmed his attendance at an upcoming fundraiser for President Biden’s reelection campaign, despite concerns raised about his participation. The fundraiser, which offers supporters the chance to win a trip to Los Angeles to meet Clooney, former President Obama, and actress Julia Roberts, has been ongoing for weeks.

Clooney, who has previously donated over $500,000 to Biden’s campaign and co-hosted a virtual fundraiser that raised $7 million, remains committed to attending the event.

Regarding the International Criminal Court’s actions, Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20th his intent to charge Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, Hamas leader Yehiya Sinwar, and two other top Hamas leaders with war crimes and crimes against humanity. Amal Clooney, an international human rights lawyer, confirmed her involvement in the investigation, stating that the prosecutor’s office had requested her assistance in reviewing evidence and providing legal analysis.

This statement was issued through the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization co-founded by Amal and George Clooney, indicating unanimous legal findings by their team. Both George Clooney and the Biden campaign have declined to comment on concerns about Clooney’s attendance at the fundraiser, disputing suggestions that there were significant worries about his participation.

Amal Clooney in a statement stated, “I do not accept that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law. Amal Clooney wrote in a statement. So I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine.”

Biden, along with prominent Democratic and Republican leaders, criticized the International Criminal Court’s move, arguing that it appeared to draw a false equivalence between Israel, which was responding to a terrorist attack, and Hamas, an organization with the goal of eliminating Israel. Initially, the administration indicated a willingness to collaborate with Congress to take action against the ICC, including considering sanctions against the organization.

In 2023, Biden appointed Clooney to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a body that advises the president on cultural policy. Clooney visited the White House in December 2022 to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. During the event, Biden made a lighthearted comment about Clooney’s spouse, a gesture he often makes when introducing prominent individuals in public settings.

“We see Amal Clooney’s husband,” Biden remarked, before adding, “George is one of the most celebrated actors, directors, producers, and screenwriters of our time.”

