Francis Ford Coppola Denies Allegations Of Inappropriate Behaviour On Megalopolis Set: I’m Not Touchy-Feely

Francis Ford Coppola has responded to allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards actresses during the filming of “Megalopolis.” In a recent report by The Guardian, several crew members, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed Coppola acted inappropriately on set. During an hour-long interview with The New York Times at the Cannes Film Festival, Coppola indirectly denied the allegations.

He referenced his upbringing and the values instilled by his mother, Italia Coppola. Coppola stated, “My mother taught me that making advances towards a woman signifies disrespect, and I certainly didn’t disrespect the girls I had crushes on.” When pressed further, Coppola mentioned a photo of himself kissing one of the individuals mentioned, which had been taken by her father. “I knew her when she was 9,” he said.

Coppola added to The New York Times, “I’m not touchy-feely. I’m too shy.” A source confirmed to IndieWire that the woman in question worked as an extra on the set of “Megalopolis.” Following the public revelation of the allegations prior to the Cannes premiere of “Megalopolis,” first assistant director Mariela Comitini shared a statement with IndieWire.

Comitini stated, “As a 1st AD with over 35 films to my credit, it was an honor to work alongside Francis Ford Coppola. I witnessed Francis creating a vibrant, professional, and positive atmosphere on set, and I wish I could join the celebration in Cannes. As one of the industry’s most respected master filmmakers, Francis tackled this project with determination and completed the film on schedule and within budget.”

Executive co-producer Darren Demetre also released a statement rejecting the allegations, stating he was “never aware of any complaints of harassment” during production. Demetre stated, “I have known and worked with Francis and his family for over 35 years. As one of the first assistant directors and an executive producer on his new epic, ‘Megalopolis,’ I helped oversee and advise the production and ran the second unit.”

He continued “Francis successfully produced and directed an enormous independent film, making all the difficult decisions to ensure it was delivered on time and on budget, while remaining true to his creative vision. There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players.”

Demetre concluded, “It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.”

Megalopolis which debuted at Cannes, lacks distribution. Coppola financed the film entirely, with a budget of $125 million. The ensemble cast includes Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter and Dustin Hoffman.

