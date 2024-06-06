What Is The Status Of Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’? Kabir Khan Reveals

The Salman Khan-led ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which hit screens in 2015, emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and received rave reviews for its memorable storyline that celebrated communal harmony. Salman Khan announced its sequel in 2021, nearly three years ago, at the pre-release event of ‘RRR’. However, there have been no updates about ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ since.

In a recent interview with ‘Connect Cine’, director Kabir Khan mentioned the sequel of the film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ which has created a lot of excitement among fans. The director said: “If you ask me if there’s any script ready, then no. There are ideas and have many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward.” He also added by saying “It could be Adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, so many ways of taking it forward, But as of now, at a script level, we don’t have anything”



‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ features a simpleton named Bajrangi who meets a little girl named Munni who has been displaced from her family in Pakistan. The film was released in 2015 with Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra as main leads and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film was penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, best known for his work on the Prabhas-led ‘Baahubali’.

Coming back to the present, fans are not sure how long it will take for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ to be released in theatres as both actor Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan have other projects lined up for release

Kabir Khan’s latest project ‘Chandu Champion’, starring Kartik Aryan, is set to release in theatres by June 14. It is a sports drama based on the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petka. Salman, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss-directed film marks his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed fans with her work in ‘Animal’.

