George Clooney, Top Democratic Fundraiser, Urges Biden To Drop Out From Presidential Race

George Clooney, a prominent Democratic Party supporter and Hollywood actor, has made a significant call for Joe Biden to reevaluate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election. His remarks follow growing concerns within the party about Biden’s recent performance and the challenges he faces against Donald Trump.

In a piece published in The New York Times, Clooney expressed his deep admiration for Biden’s past achievements but voiced doubts about his current ability to lead effectively. Referring to a recent fundraising event that generated a record $30 million for Biden’s campaign, Clooney highlighted that despite the financial support, there’s widespread unease among party members about Biden’s candidacy.

“This is about age. Nothing more,” Clooney emphasized, suggesting that Biden’s debate performance and subsequent public appearances have raised valid concerns about his readiness to compete against Trump in November.

Clooney’s call coincides with similar sentiments expressed by other Democratic leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, who acknowledged the urgency for Biden to make a decision about his candidacy. Despite Biden’s insistence on continuing his campaign, several Democratic figures have openly suggested that he should reconsider, citing fears of a potential Trump victory if Biden remains the nominee.

While Biden’s campaign has reaffirmed his commitment to stay in the race, dissent within the party continues to grow. Elected Democrats, including some prominent figures, have publicly urged Biden to step aside, arguing that his current trajectory may not lead to success in the general election.

As the debate within the Democratic Party intensifies, the question of Biden’s candidacy remains unsettled, with various voices both supporting and questioning his ability to defeat Trump in November.