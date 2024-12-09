Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
German CDU Leader Friedrich Merz Visits Kyiv to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), arrived in Kyiv early Monday for a high-profile visit to show solidarity with Ukraine.

German CDU Leader Friedrich Merz Visits Kyiv to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), arrived in Kyiv early Monday for a high-profile visit to show solidarity with Ukraine. This is his second visit to the country since the Russian invasion began in 2022.

Merz, also the CDU’s candidate for chancellor in Germany’s impending snap elections, said that his visit was to be briefed firsthand on Ukraine’s defense situation and to convince the country that Germany remains committed to it.

“If our support for Ukraine is consistent, then this war will end more quickly,” Merz emphasized while addressing reporters.

Meeting with President Zelenskyy

When in Ukraine, the meeting agenda for Merz includes a meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The talks are expected to focus on the military needs of Ukraine at the moment, the ongoing war, and Germany’s role in supporting Ukraine’s efforts against Russian aggression.

The visit comes at a critical time, with the trajectory of the war still uncertain: Ukrainian forces have been trying hard to hold their positions on the Russian border and in the recent weeks, Russia has accelerated drone strikes against the energy infrastructure of Ukraine ahead of a harsh winter.

Adding to the uncertainty is the international political climate. As US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, questions remain as to whether the United States will continue its current level of military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Germany’s Role in Supporting Ukraine

Germany has been a vital ally for Ukraine during the conflict and became the largest supplier of military equipment aside from the United States. Yet, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has drawn fire for denying Kyiv’s long-range Taurus missiles that the government had repeatedly requested.

However, in a contrastive stand, Merz has promised to repeal Scholz’s decision in the event that he is elected as chancellor in February and grant Ukraine the Taurus missiles.

Commitment to Ukraine’s Defense

Merz’s visit is based on his policy to strengthen Germany’s role in supporting Ukraine. He aims to make it clear that Germany is committed to backing this country at any cost, in such a challenging time and environment.

Merz noted during his visit that “The condition of Ukraine’s defense is an issue of global interest. It has to be that we continue our support so that the conflict can end sooner.

