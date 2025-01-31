German Parliament Rejects Far-Right Supported Immigration Bill

The German parliament has voted against a proposed immigration bill put forward by Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and frontrunner in the upcoming elections. The bill, supported by the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), was met with fierce opposition, raising concerns about a potential shift in Germany’ s long-standing firewall against far-right influence.

The proposed “influx limitation law” was designed to tighten immigration controls, with Merz arguing that it was necessary for Germany’s domestic security. However, the bill was narrowly defeated by 350 votes to 338, with five abstentions, in a heated and highly charged parliamentary session. The rejection followed a similar but non-binding motion passed earlier in the week, which for the first time in postwar German history saw a parliamentary majority reached with the backing of the far right. The move sparked protests across the country, with many viewing it as a dangerous precedent.

Opposition to the bill came from several factions, including members of Merz’s own CDU/CSU alliance who broke ranks, as well as the Free Democratic Party (FDP), which had supported the earlier motion but later pushed for further committee discussions. The debate was so intense that some MPs reportedly left their sickbeds to be present, underscoring the perceived historical significance of the decision.

Merz defended the bill, denying any formal collaboration with the AfD. “There are many who are concerned about democracy, but there are also many who are concerned about security and order in this country and expect decisions to be made,” he stated. However, his insistence did little to quell the growing discontent within and outside his party.

The controversy was further inflamed by the resignation of Michel Friedman, a prominent publicist and former deputy chair of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, from the CDU in protest against Merz’s actions. Additionally, 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Albrecht Weinberg returned his Order of Merit to the German state, citing deep disappointment over the events in parliament.

The parallels drawn between the current situation and historical political failures were striking. Rolf Mützenich, leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) parliamentary group, cautioned against the dangers of democratic disunity. “Weimar failed because of the lack of unity in democracy. But Weimar also failed because the authoritarian mindset never completely disappeared,” he warned, urging Merz to reaffirm the CDU’s firewall against the AfD. “Your fall from grace will always accompany you,” he told Merz, amid jeers from CDU MPs. “But we can still close the gateway to hell together.”

Merz, in a surprising critique of his own party’s past, blamed CDU policies under Angela Merkel for the rise of the AfD, pointing to her 2015 decision to allow nearly one million refugees into Germany. However, he also accused the current three-party coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz of allowing the AfD to double in strength. Scholz countered that existing laws were sufficient to manage security concerns if properly implemented.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Greens urged Merz to reconsider. “It’s not about yourself, it’s about Germany,” she said. “There are times when you have to correct your policy by 180 degrees. That is precisely the question now. Do the right thing.”

The political fallout from the week’s events is already being felt. The latest opinion polls show little change for the AfD, which remains in second place at 22%. However, the CDU/CSU has dropped one percentage point to 29%, while the SPD has gained 1.5 percentage points, bringing it to 17%, its best performance since December. The Greens also saw a modest increase.

Public reaction has been swift, with protests erupting across Germany. Demonstrators at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin held illuminated signs reading “Hope and Resistance,” while posters bearing the CDU’s name had the word “brandmauer” (firewall) crossed out and replaced with “brandstifter” (arsonist), symbolizing the perception that the party was endangering democratic principles.

With the February elections approaching, the rejection of this bill is likely to have lasting political implications. Whether Merz can recover from this controversy and reassure both his party and the electorate remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the broader debate over immigration, democracy, and the far-right’s role in German politics continues to intensify.

