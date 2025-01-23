The Republican-controlled Senate is preparing to work overtime to approve President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, with plans to work through “nights, weekends, and recesses,” according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Democrats, while in the minority, plan to use every procedural tool available to slow the confirmation process, hoping to challenge controversial nominees.

Marco Rubio: The First Confirmation

Since Trump’s inauguration on Monday, only one Cabinet nominee has been confirmed: Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The former senator from Florida received unanimous support from his Senate colleagues, making him the first and, so far, the only confirmed member of Trump’s team.

Department of Defense: Pete Hegseth Faces Controversy

The most contentious nominee, Pete Hegseth, is Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense. A former Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran, Hegseth has drawn criticism over allegations of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and excessive drinking. On Tuesday, his former sister-in-law provided an affidavit describing alleged drunken rages and abusive behavior.

Despite the controversy, many Republicans, including Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, support Hegseth for his combat experience and plans to reform the Defense Department. However, three Republicans—Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska—remain undecided. A Senate vote on his nomination is expected on Friday.

Homeland Security: Kristi Noem Moves Forward

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to face a full Senate vote on Sunday. During her confirmation hearing, Noem effectively addressed questions about managing the agency central to Trump’s immigration policies. She received bipartisan support in the Homeland Security and Government Operations Committee, with a 13-2 vote in her favor.

CIA: John Ratcliffe Returns for Leadership

John Ratcliffe, Trump’s nominee for CIA Director and a former Director of National Intelligence, has already cleared the Senate Intelligence Committee with a 14-3 bipartisan vote. He assured senators during his confirmation hearing that political bias would not influence agency hiring or firing. A full Senate vote is scheduled for Thursday.

Office of Management and Budget: Russell Vought in Focus

Russell Vought, co-author of a 900-page conservative policy guide known as Project 2025, is Trump’s nominee to oversee the federal bureaucracy as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vought narrowly advanced through the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee with an 8-7 vote. His nomination will soon head to the Senate floor.

Treasury Department: Scott Bessent Awaits Confirmation

Scott Bessent, CEO of the hedge fund Key Square Group, is Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary. The Senate Finance Committee approved his nomination by a 16-11 vote, though a full Senate vote has not yet been scheduled.

Transportation Department: Sean Duffy Gains Momentum

Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, Trump’s nominee for Transportation Secretary, appears on track for confirmation. During his confirmation hearing, Duffy pledged to continue investigations into Tesla, a company led by Trump ally Elon Musk. The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee unanimously approved his nomination on Wednesday.

Awaiting Committee Votes: Key Nominees in the Spotlight

Several nominees have completed their hearings but are still awaiting committee votes:

Pam Bondi , nominee for Attorney General and former defense lawyer for Trump during his impeachment trial.

, nominee for Attorney General and former defense lawyer for Trump during his impeachment trial. Doug Burgum , nominee for Interior Secretary and former North Dakota governor.

, nominee for Interior Secretary and former North Dakota governor. Scott Turner , nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary and a former NFL player.

, nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary and a former NFL player. Chris Wright , nominee for Energy Secretary and CEO of Liberty Energy.

, nominee for Energy Secretary and CEO of Liberty Energy. Lee Zeldin , nominee for EPA Administrator and former New York congressman.

, nominee for EPA Administrator and former New York congressman. Elise Stefanik , nominee for UN Ambassador, known for defending Israel during campus protests.

, nominee for UN Ambassador, known for defending Israel during campus protests. Doug Collins, nominee for Veterans Affairs Secretary and an Iraq War veteran.

Nominees Yet to Appear Before Committees

Several other nominees are still awaiting their initial committee hearings:

Tulsi Gabbard , nominee for Director of National Intelligence.

, nominee for Director of National Intelligence. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary.

, nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary. Howard Lutnick , nominee for Commerce Secretary.

, nominee for Commerce Secretary. Linda McMahon , nominee for Education Secretary.

, nominee for Education Secretary. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, nominee for Labor Secretary.

The confirmation process for Trump's Cabinet is shaping up to be a grueling endeavor, with Republicans pushing to expedite approvals while Democrats resist. With a divided Senate and several controversial nominees, the coming weeks will be critical in shaping Trump's administration.