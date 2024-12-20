Germany Christmas Market ‘Terror Attack’: Two Killed Scores Injured After Car Drives Into Crowd

A terror attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday evening has left dozens injured and several dead. Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred when a car drove into a crowded festive gathering near the town hall.

Casualty Report

Although the exact number of victims remains unclear, German media, citing regional emergency services, reported that between 60 and 80 people may have been injured. The crash occurred at around 7:04 PM local time, as a dark-colored BMW reportedly plowed into the crowd near the town hall. Eyewitnesses confirmed the car drove directly into the festive gathering, raising immediate concerns about the severity of the incident.

Authorities swiftly apprehended the driver, a Saudi national who had rented the vehicle shortly before the attack. According to sources cited by the news agency dpa, the driver was taken into custody by police. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

Germany Christmas Market Terror Attack: Emergency Response and Eyewitness Accounts

A large number of police officers and emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene. The operator of a food stall at the market described the chaotic and distressing situation, comparing it to scenes from a war zone. Emergency responders worked tirelessly to treat victims on the ground, while horrified witnesses recounted hearing cries and screams as the attack unfolded.

Saxony-Anhalt’s state leader, Reiner Haseloff, expressed his shock, saying, “This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed his concerns, writing on X, “The reports from Magdeburg raise the worst fears.”

Targeting Families at the Germany Christmas Market

A witness, speaking to the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, revealed that the attacker appeared to deliberately target a section of the Christmas market where families with young children were gathered, particularly an area decorated with fairytale scenes. She shared how she narrowly escaped with her child, managing to fling herself out of the path of the vehicle just in time.

Videos shared on social media reportedly show the vehicle speeding into the crowd, although the authenticity of the footage has not yet been confirmed by officials.

Magdeburg and Germany’s Christmas Market Security Concerns

Magdeburg, with a population of approximately 240,000, is the capital of the state of Saxony-Anhalt and is home to one of Germany’s thousands of Christmas markets. These markets, which take place from the end of November through Christmas, have become a focus of heightened security following the tragic 2016 attack in Berlin, when an Islamist extremist drove a truck into a Christmas market, killing 13 and injuring dozens more.

Although German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated late last month that there were no specific threats to Christmas markets this year, security has remained a top priority. Markets across the country, including the one in Berlin, have implemented extra security measures such as traffic bollards to prevent similar incidents.

