Germany: What Led To Confidence Vote Against Scholz That Triggered New Elections

Germany, known as Europe’s largest economy and a bastion of political stability, is heading toward snap elections in February next year. The development follows Chancellor Olaf Scholz losing a vote of confidence, leading to the collapse of his government.

The vote, held in November, marked the culmination of months of instability within Scholz’s coalition. With 394 votes against him, 207 in his favor, and 116 abstentions, the chancellor’s attempt to secure an early election became inevitable. The election is scheduled for February 23, 2025.

Seven major parties vying for power

Germany’s political landscape is gearing up for a decisive contest, with seven major parties vying for power. Four of these parties have officially declared their chancellor candidates, or Kanzlerkandidaten.

The Christian Democrats (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), collectively referred to as “the Union,” represent one of the leading groups. Friedrich Merz will lead their campaign. On the other side is Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), though the incumbent chancellor remains deeply unpopular.

Germany’s system of proportional representation often results in coalition governments. Historically, the CDU/CSU or SPD have led these alliances, seeking partners to secure a parliamentary majority.

Rise of far-right in Germany

The far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) has gained significant traction, bolstered by strong performances in regional elections. The party’s co-leader, Alice Weidel, known for her sharp rhetoric and populist policies, is the AfD’s candidate. Weidel has positioned herself as a defender of traditional German values, once quipping, “No one touch my schnitzel!” in defense of cultural heritage.

The Green Party, led by current Economics Minister Robert Habeck, is also a critical player. While unlikely to win outright, the Greens could play a pivotal role in shaping the next government.

Germany elections: Other key players

Three additional parties— the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), the left-wing socialist group BSW led by Sahra Wagenknecht, and Die Linke—are also in the race. However, none have announced their candidates yet.

Polls suggest Friedrich Merz of the CDU/CSU is the frontrunner, with the Union commanding 32% of the vote in national surveys. The AfD follows with 18%, the SPD with 16%, and the Greens at 14%.

What led to confidence vote against Scholz?

Chancellor Scholz, nicknamed Scholzomat for his robotic demeanor, has faced mounting criticism. Analysts argue that a decisive persona may not be enough to regain public trust.

The SPD-led “traffic-light coalition” (Ampelkoalition) formed in 2021 with the FDP and Greens ended a 16-year CDU/CSU rule under Angela Merkel. However, this coalition grappled with unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, economic downturns, and surging migration concerns.

Fractured coalition and public discontent

The coalition’s internal divisions became increasingly public, with Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) often clashing with Scholz. Tensions peaked last month when Scholz requested the German president dismiss Lindner, leading to the collapse of the coalition.

The disintegration alarmed citizens as Germany faced mounting political, economic, and foreign policy crises. Scholz’s approval ratings, along with those of his coalition partners, have plummeted, according to a ZDF survey conducted by the Wahlen research institute.

