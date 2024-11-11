Hainan Airlines Flight Turns Back To Rome After Fire Breaks Out Mid-Air | WATCH

A Hainan Airlines flight from Rome to Shenzhen was forced to return after a bird strike caused an engine fire. The Boeing 787 made a safe landing at Fiumicino with no reported injuries.

A Hainan Airlines flight took an immediate return to Rome after takeoff from the Fiumicino Airport in Italy to Shenzhen, China, on November 10, 2024, as there was a reported mid-air fire on board due to a bird strike. HU438 was the flight, which was unexpectedly forced to undergo an emergency situation where bird strike caused the failure of the right-hand engine on the right-hand side, with visible flames.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner returned safely to the airport with its passengers numbering 249 and crew numbering 16.

Bird strikes are very common but pose a significant threat to aircraft safety. Impact from birds usually leads to failure and even fire, hence increasing the risks of the flight and all passengers on board. For instance, as portrayed in this case, bird striking caused an engine failure, which resulted in a fire in the aircraft’s right engine during the mid-flight.

The Italian Coast Guard had warned that the bird strike posed a threat not only to passengers but also to the crew on board, as it put them in risk. However, according to the safety regulations, the aircraft performed a safe emergency return to Fiumicino Airport.

Before landing, the crew of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner had dumped the fuel over the sea. It would help lower the weight of the aircraft and give it a smooth landing.

Watch the video here:

Hainan Airlines right now FCO ✈️ pic.twitter.com/MBmOKgaEuO — 🅼🅰🆁🅲🅾 © 💭 🐺 (@JOOP99999) November 10, 2024

Safe Landing And Prompt Action

The aircraft had left Fiumicino Airport at 9:55 AM local time and returned to land at the same airport at 11:06 AM local time-that is, 18:06 Beijing time. Emergency services were on standby and while serious enough in nature, the aircraft landed safely and reportedly without any disruption to the other air traffic operations into or out of the airport. Eventually, the 249 passengers on the flight went down the stairs from the aircraft in an orderly manner once the aircraft was safely on the ground.

After the emergency, an inspection of the aircraft was done to determine the damage extent on the engine. It was shown preliminary that there was visible flames in the engine during the flight. The extent of the damage was, however, not ascertained at this point in time.

Bird Strikes And Their Influence On Aviation Safety

Bird strikes are highly common in the flying world but cause dire consequences if they happen to damage critical parts of an aircraft like an engine or a windshield. Recently, an incident happened with a bird strike when a bird crashed the windscreen of an aircraft in mid-air, leaving a pilot drenched in blood, further garnering attention toward the volatile situation of such events.

Hainan Airlines Statement

Regarding the incident, Hainan Airlines issued a statement on the bird strike, where it was revealed that the flight had turned back towards Rome after being hit by the birds. The airline appreciates passengers for holding up during the frightening experience.

On November 10th, 2024, a bird strike hit Hainan Airlines flight HU438 from Rome to Shenzhen on take-off on the right engine, according to the company’s statement. To guarantee safety, the crew followed procedures by returning to the airport immediately.

The airline further assured the passengers by saying: “The aircraft landed safely at Fiumicino Airport in Rome at 11:06 am local time (18:06 Beijing time), and all the passengers have alighted orderly. Hainan Airlines will make proper follow-up assistance to passengers.”

Hainan Airlines finally apologized for the unfortunate incident which has caused an inconvenience to the passengers.

