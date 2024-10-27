Harris and Walz Hit the Road: Battleground State Blitz Ahead of Election

In a crucial push ahead of the November 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, are set to traverse the United States, targeting key battleground states to rally support.

Harris’s Busy Sunday in Philadelphia

Kicking off their campaign efforts, Harris will spend Sunday in Philadelphia, engaging with the community through church services and visits to a local barbershop. She plans to stop by a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility, aiming to connect with voters on a personal level.

Walz’s Campaign Trail

On Monday, Governor Walz will hit the campaign trail in Manitowoc and Waukesha, Wisconsin, before joining Harris for a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The event is set to feature a performance by singer Maggie Rogers, adding a lively atmosphere to the political gathering.

Closing Argument in the Nation’s Capital

On Tuesday, Harris will deliver her “closing argument” speech at the Ellipse, near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This location holds historical significance, as it’s the same spot where former President Donald Trump addressed supporters on January 6, 2021.

Walz Heads to Georgia

Also on Tuesday, Walz is scheduled to campaign in Savannah and Columbus, Georgia, further extending the Democratic outreach in critical regions.

Midweek Focus on Key States

Harris will travel to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin on Wednesday, with a notable event in Madison featuring musical performances by Mumford & Sons and others. Meanwhile, Walz will be in Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina, continuing their efforts to galvanize support.

Thrilling Rallies Planned for Thursday

On Thursday, Harris heads to Nevada for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas, with the popular band Maná slated to perform in Las Vegas. She will also make a stop in Phoenix, where Los Tigres del Norte will entertain attendees.

Walz’s Pennsylvania and Michigan Stops

Walz will campaign in Harrisburg and Erie, Pennsylvania, before heading to Detroit, ensuring that the campaign message resonates in multiple battleground states.

With their focused approach in key battleground states, Harris and Walz aim to strengthen voter engagement and support leading up to the crucial election. Their strategic appearances, coupled with musical performances, reflect a vibrant campaign designed to connect with diverse voter demographics and energize the Democratic base. As the election date draws nearer, their efforts may prove pivotal in shaping the electoral outcome.

