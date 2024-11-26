Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
A royal author has suggested that Meghan Markle has no plans to return to England, which could complicate Prince Harry's potential future visits to the UK.

Harry’s UK Return Uncertain As Meghan Reportedly Avoids England

A royal author has suggested that Meghan Markle has no plans to return to England, which could complicate Prince Harry’s potential future visits to the UK. The couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, currently resides in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan’s Reluctance to Return

In his book Endgame, royal author Omid Scobie claimed Meghan Markle “never wants to step foot in England again,” as she “never really felt at home” during her time in the UK. He further alleged that she wishes to distance herself from the British monarchy entirely.

Harry’s Approach to Reconciliation

Scobie suggested that, in contrast to Meghan, Harry appears more open to mending ties with his family. He quoted the Duke of Sussex saying, “I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows: who really cares at this point?”

Despite ongoing differences, Harry has made several solo trips to the UK, including a visit earlier this year to meet King Charles following the monarch’s health diagnosis. The last joint visit by Harry and Meghan was for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Future Plans Remain Unclear

Speaking on his life in California and his UK ties, Harry previously stated, “So my family and my life in California is as it is. I have got other trips planned. That would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so, you know, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Royal observers have speculated about possible peace talks between Harry and the royal family, though the couple’s long-term plans remain uncertain.

Filed under

england Meghan Prince Harry
