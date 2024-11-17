Has Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Chosen His Successor? Reports Suggest His Son Mojtaba Khamenei May Be Next In Line

Has Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei chosen his successor? Reports suggest his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, may be the next in line, following a secretive decision by the Assembly of Experts. The meeting took place on September 26, was convened at the request of the 85-year-old Supreme Leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is reportedly set to succeed his father Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei following a secret meeting of the Assembly of Experts. This was disclosed by Israeli media outlet Ynet News, citing a report from Iran International.

A secret meeting

The meeting, which took place on September 26, was convened at the request of the 85-year-old Supreme Leader, who is said to be facing health issues. The 60-member assembly was under significant pressure to reach a unanimous decision, with sources indicating that Khamenei and his representatives exerted influence, including issuing threats.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s influence has grown noticeably in recent years, despite his limited public appearances. He is believed to have played a role in suppressing the 2009 post-election protests and was granted the title of ayatollah in 2021, fulfilling the constitutional requirements to potentially succeed as Supreme Leader.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei to pass on the leadership to his son while alive

The report from Iran International stated that the decision was kept secret to avoid potential public backlash. It noted that the assembly members were instructed to maintain strict confidentiality, with severe consequences for any leaks.

This reported move underscores the regime’s efforts to consolidate power amid increasing internal and external pressures. The Iranian government has not yet issued a response to these claims.

Sources mentioned in the report suggested that Khamenei intends to pass on the leadership to his son while still alive to ensure a smooth transition and prevent opposition.

In related news, social media posts circulated on Saturday claiming that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had fallen into a coma. These rumors gained traction following a report from The New York Times in October, which indicated that Khamenei is seriously ill. However, Iranian authorities have not confirmed any further deterioration in his health.

