New Zealand: Khalistan Controversial ‘Referendum’ Held in Auckland After Canada

A contentious “referendum” organized by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh homeland, Khalistan, took place in Auckland’s Aotea Square on Sunday. The decision by the New Zealand authorities to allow the “referendum” has invited much opposition from the Indian community in the country.

Local authorities approved the referendum and clarified instead that New Zealand is a country committed to freedom of expression. A police spokesperson said the agency was aware of the planned event, and measures were in place for public safety, stating, “Police recognises the right to protest and is working with the organisers, alongside other relevant authorities, as well as the community.”



However, Community leaders have criticized the event for potentially generating discord and disrupting social harmony. President Narendra Bhana of the New Zealand Indian Central Association emphasized the need for urgent unity and vigilance against “foreign influences” that might threaten to disturb the peace in the nation.

“The Indian community here in New Zealand is united in its stance to reject all such external influences that may not accord with the values of community and respect inhering to the diverse cultures living in this country,” Bhana stated earlier this month.

The Khalistan movement demands an independent state for Sikhs in the Indian state of Punjab. The movement, however, has seen declining support within India, whereas it has gained some pockets of support abroad, especially in the countries of Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

SFJ’s series of referendums in the countries with high Sikh population has become a cause of growing concern for India as India regards such acts as an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, the outfit is banned in India and listed as a terrorist organization there since 2019 due to its alleged ties with the radicals’ actions. SFJ has been linked to the masterminds such as Talwinder Singh Parmar-the mastermind of the 1985 Air India bombings, which led to the death of 329 people. Such linkages have been criticized for the entity and have created confusion in addressing the issue of what is the real motive behind SFJ’s efforts toward Khalistan.



New Zealand’s Sikh community, which accounts for about 1% of the country’s population, is divided on the Khalistan issue. While a number of members support the cause taken forward by SFJ, many others, including local Sikh organizations, are distancing themselves from the movement. They emphasize unity and shared values over divisive political agendas.

Narinder Singh Warraich is a trustee of United Voice Community Trust. He urged the community to stand united in light of international pressure. “By focusing on unity and setting aside political issues, we uphold the longstanding relationship that the Asian community has forged in New Zealand over the last century. This attitude reflects the fact that the community’s unity and values take precedence over any political disagreements outside,” he said as per reports



The Auckland referendum is taking place amid severely strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada, which worsened further with the accusations recently made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In September, Trudeau implied the “potential” role of Indian agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India has branded a designated terrorist by its National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Surrey, British Columbia. India quickly termed the accusations as “absurd” and retaliated by expelling Canadian diplomats and recalling its officials from Ottawa.

The Auckland incidents follow earlier referendums held in cities across the UK, Canada, and Australia, where SFJ’s antics have embroiled controversy and diplomatic tension. India’s government has, as always, prevailed upon these nations to rein in the activities of pro-Khalistan elements, warning that these may well imperil bilateral ties.

