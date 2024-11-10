True Sikh Cannot Be Khalistani: Protest Erupts Outside Canada High Commission Over Temple Attacks

The Hindu Sikh Global Forum staged a protest outside the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, condemning attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and rejecting Khalistani ideology.

Hundreds of protesters from the Hindu Sikh Global Forum gathered outside Chanakyapuri on Sunday in a tense and charged atmosphere enveloped the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi. The protest had been called following a string of recent attacks and acts of vandalism targeting Hindu temples in Canada, particularly the violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. Heavy security was present while the protesters were escalating their protest.

The protest, involving activists from a number of Hindu and Sikh groups, was faced with a formidable police presence. Although the authorities had stationed heavy security outside the High Commission, protestors were restrained by the police at Teen Murti Marg. Still, some activists tried to jump over the police lines, toppling the barriers in the process.

Tarvinder Singh Marwah, the president of the Hindu Sikh Global Forum, was also present, who addressed passionately. According to him: “An entire generation has been destroyed during militancy. They were either killed or they migrated to other countries. Then they introduced drugs to ruin the life of our young generation.”.

When they realized that Punjab was doing good, they began religious conversions. And now this new thing of attacking temples has begun. It is wrong and unfortunate. We have come to say that we are all together. A proper Sikh will never be a Khalistani. If they wish to have a nation, it must be confined to themselves. We want our Tricolour and our country to be respected all the time. The Sikhs of India remain with India and do not support Khalistan,” he announced.

The Brampton Attack

Incited by a series of violent incidents-most notably the attack on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3, which were allegedly committed by pro-Khalistani extremists- violence flared and clashes broke out between the alleged perpetrators and Hindu-Canadian worshippers. The incident has also set off grave alarm bells concerning growing anti-Hindu sentiment in Canada and the response of the Canadian government towards pro-Khalistan extremists who operate free within its borders.

Khalistani Factor

The attack in Brampton was not an isolated incident. Huge protests broke out not only in Brampton but also in Mississauga, which is near Brampton. It did not take long for things to go worse as a Canadian police officer, Harinder Sohi, was suspended following his reported participation in a pro-Khalistan protest rally where slogans were chanted against India.

So far, the Canadians have arrested four people regarding the violence cases. The list of suspects includes Inderjeet Gosal-a known leader of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Gosal, who is close to Khalistani militant turned an accused before his death Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has been found guilty of assault with a weapon.

India has expressed serious concern over continuous violence in Canada. The ministry of external affairs condemned the attacks on Hindu temples and called for the safety of Indian nationals and places of worship from the Canadian authorities. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the attacks as “deeply concerning”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hopes that the perpetrators would be brought to book by the law enforcement authorities in Canada.

This test further put pressure on the already strained bilateral relationship between India and Canada. The spat escalated last September when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possible involvement of India in the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India categorically rejected this claim as “absurd” and again reiterated that the core issue between the two countries is the inability of Canada to deal with the rampant growth of pro-Khalistan elements acting with impunity.

