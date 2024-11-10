Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Who Is Inderjeet Gosal? Man At The Heart Of Canada’s Hindu Temple Violence

Inderjeet Gosal, linked to Sikhs for Justice, was arrested in connection with the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, as rising tensions draw international attention.

Canadian police have recently detained a 35-year-old, Inderjeet Gosal, related to the violent attack that took place at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The attack had come in with a shocking rise as on 3 November Khalistani extremists attacked the Hindu-Canadian worshipers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton.

The Peel Regional Police have said that a protest, which started as a peaceful demonstration with flags and banners, turned violent. Inderjeet Gosal has been released under conditions but will appear again in Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton soon.

Inderjeet Gosal, coordinator for the SFJ group, is believed to be one of the masterminds behind the pro-Khalistan movement operating from Canada. SFJ is a banned Indian separatist group lobbying for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan within Punjab. The government also accused Gosal of having the leading role in carrying out the attack at the temple, during which consular officials from India were reportedly present.

Gosal has been considered as a successor to the most significant figure of the group, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, assassinated in British Columbia, in June 2023. Gosal is now emerging as a lieutenant to SFJ’s general counsel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been declared a terrorist by India.

Pro-Khalistan Stand Of Gosal

Gosal has emerged as an important figure in the pro-Khalistan movement, succeeding Nijjar and consolidating his position within SFJ. In a recent candid interview, Gosal hinted at his unwavering commitment towards the cause, saying, “I know what I signed up for; death does not scare me”; he emphasized on the need for an independent Sikh homeland. His comments reflect deep emotions that drive the Khalistan movement, a secessionist cause that has seen the anti-Sikh violence back in India revive it in the 1980s.

Gosal and his pals apparently clashed with Hindu-Canadian devotees when an incident occurred in Brampton, further straining ties between Canada and India. Gosal’s advocacy of the Khalistan referendum, a very controversial campaign for a separate Sikh state, has further inflamed differences between the two countries.

The Canadian police have lately issued a “duty to warn” to Gosal as the latter allegedly threatened violence against pro-Khalistan activists. According to SFJ, however, the actual reason why they targeted Gosal was because he was taking part in an anti-temple protest with some others, protesting the presence of a consul.

The temple attack and Gosal’s involvement in the violence have brought responses from the leaders of the Canadian politeness. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, condemned the attack, stating that it necessitates unity and respect across communities. Criticism on the other broad level was expressed by Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya, who said, “Our country’s leaders have failed to protect Hindus.” The Indian High Commission in Canada has further denounced the “violent disruption” at the consular camp, terming it an attack by anti-India elements.

Broader Impact On India-Canada Relations

This has also stretched already dented diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Ottawa due to this recent temple attack in Brampton. The Sikh diaspora in Canada is one of the largest in the world and demands for Khalistan have been sounded from time immemorial. This has remained a sensitive issue. India had had great concerns over the separatism activities by various groups in Canada, especially those led by figures like Gosal. His association with the attack and his post within SFJ only adds to the diplomatic distance between these two countries.

MUST READ | Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Canada Canada Hindu Temple attack Inderjeet Gosal Sikhs for Justice World news
