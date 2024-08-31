Saturday, August 31, 2024

Helicopter with 22 People Missing in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

A Mi-8 helicopter with 22 people aboard has gone missing in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, with search efforts ongoing amidst challenging weather conditions.

A Mi-8 helicopter carrying 22 individuals, including 19 passengers and three crew members, has gone missing in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, regional authorities reported on Saturday. The communication with the helicopter was lost at approximately 16:15 local time (04:15 GMT), according to Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov.

Search Operations Underway

Rescue teams have been actively searching for the missing helicopter, focusing their efforts on a river valley where the aircraft was scheduled to fly. The Mi-8, a Soviet-designed military helicopter commonly used for transport in Russia, disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff. There were no initial reports of problems from the crew.

Challenging Conditions and Previous Incidents

The local weather service reported poor visibility in the area of the airport, which may have contributed to the disappearance. The Kamchatka Peninsula, known for its rugged landscapes and active volcanoes, has a history of aviation accidents due to its harsh weather conditions and remote location.

In August 2021, a Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people, including 13 tourists, crashed into a lake in Kamchatka due to poor visibility, resulting in eight fatalities. In July 2021, a plane crash on the peninsula claimed the lives of all 28 people on board, including 22 passengers and 6 crew members.

