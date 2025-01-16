Here Is Why Netanyahu Delayed Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Vote

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to claim lives, with over 46,000 Palestinians and 405 Israeli soldiers killed since hostilities began in October 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a delay in a critical cabinet meeting set to vote on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the meeting was postponed as Netanyahu accused Hamas of reneging on key aspects of the agreement brokered by international mediators.

“Hamas is making last-minute demands and reneging on parts of the agreement reached with mediators,” Netanyahu stated, emphasizing that the meeting would only proceed once all elements of the deal were reaffirmed. However, Hamas officials refuted these claims, with senior leader Sami Abu Zuhri asserting there was no basis for Netanyahu’s allegations. Izzat al-Rishq, another member of Hamas’ political wing, reiterated Hamas’ commitment to the ceasefire.

The proposed agreement, facilitated by the United States and Qatar, has faced resistance from right-wing factions within Netanyahu’s coalition government. Some coalition members threatened to withdraw their support if the deal was finalized, potentially destabilizing Netanyahu’s administration. Despite these challenges, moderate cabinet members and President Isaac Herzog have publicly urged support for the deal, emphasizing the importance of the ceasefire.

Background Of Israel-Hamas Conflict

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, following a deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, has resulted in catastrophic casualties. Over 46,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed in Gaza, according to local health authorities, while Israeli forces have reported the deaths of 405 soldiers. Airstrikes continued into Thursday morning, with Hamas-controlled emergency services reporting 73 fatalities and over 230 injuries in the preceding hours.

Netanyahu recently thanked U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump for their efforts in brokering the agreement. However, the ongoing violence and political instability have cast uncertainty over the ceasefire’s implementation and its potential to halt the devastating 15-month-long conflict.

