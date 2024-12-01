He’s Pushing X’s Agenda: Anthony Albanese On Musk’s Criticism Amid Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacted to Elon Musk's criticism of Australia's new social media ban for children under 16. He said that Musk is pushing an agenda for X (formerly Twitter). He said he would be open to discussing the issue with Musk.

In response to the criticism from Elon Musk over Australia’s new social media ban for children under 16, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has hit back, saying that Musk’s comments are part of an agenda by the billionaire for X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Albanese acknowledged Musk’s opinion but stressed that the government was steadfast in its position. “As for Elon Musk, he has an agenda, he’s entitled to push that as the owner of X,” Albanese said on Australian Broadcasting Corp. television. But he added that the government was ready to listen, saying, “We’ll talk to anyone.”

Australia’s Tough Stance On Social Media

Australia set an international precedent with the new legislation that passed late Thursday, effectively banning social media access for children under 16 unless they can provide proof of parental consent. This was passed with unrelenting debate around the country and how people think this might now affect the rest of the world.

The law, which the country’s center-left government calls a world-leading measure, is designed to protect minors from potential harm on social media platforms. According to the new rules, the tech giants including Facebook, Instagram owned by Meta, TikTok and X will have to prevent minors from logging into their platforms or face severe fines up to A$49.5 million ($32 million). The law will take effect in a year, and enforcement mechanisms will begin in January.

Albanese said the legislation was important in keeping children safe online. “We are determined to get this done. The parliament has overwhelmingly passed this legislation,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to keeping the nation’s youth safe in the digital world.

Elon Musk’s Response To Ban

The owner of X and a key figure in the tech industry, Musk has criticized the decision of the Australian government, calling it a potential “backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians.” His remarks have raised concerns about the broader implications of the law on internet freedom and access.

The social media mogul, who has had a checkered history with regulations in the tech world, appears to see the Australian action as a form of overreach by the government. His comments have resonated especially with those who call for minimal government interference in the digital world.

Strain On Australia-US Relations

The Australian legislation may put pressure on the country’s relations with the United States, where Musk’s influence is most significant. As one of the leaders in the tech world and an earlier supporter of the Trump administration, Musk’s resistance to the ban may increase tension, especially because Australia has a close relationship with the US.

While the Australian government remains adamant on its stance, Albanese indicated that discussions could still be held with Musk and other tech leaders. “We’ll talk to anyone,” Albanese said, indicating that the government is willing to have a dialogue with stakeholders in the tech industry.

Australia’s swift action on the ban comes amidst a period of intense legislative activity. The law was fast-tracked through parliament with the support of both the Labor Party and opposition conservatives. A total of 31 bills were passed in a chaotic final day of parliamentary sessions, with the under-16 social media ban being one of the most contentious.

This is an outright move that has clearly given the example to other countries in the quest to follow a similar measure of protecting the minors in the digital world. It is being termed as pioneering for some while for others like Musk, it’s overreaching, which could be used against internet freedom.

