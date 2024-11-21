House Speaker Enforces Capitol Bathroom Restrictions Based on Biological Sex, Sparking Controversy

In response to Johnson’s statement, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride emphasized her commitment to focusing on policy issues that matter to her constituents, such as reducing costs for families in Delaware. While disagreeing with the bathroom rule, McBride stated she would comply with it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new policy on Wednesday restricting transgender individuals from using bathrooms that do not align with their “biological sex” within the Capitol and House Office Buildings.

This decision follows a proposal by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, which seeks to ban transgender women from women’s facilities on Capitol Hill.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson stated, emphasizing that unisex restrooms are available and that women “deserve women’s only spaces.”

Mace’s Proposed Legislation

Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a measure aimed at prohibiting House members, officers, and staff from using single-sex facilities that do not correspond to their biological sex. The South Carolina representative argued that allowing biological males into such spaces could compromise the safety and dignity of female members and staff.

Mace revealed she has received death threats over the proposal but intends to push for her measure to be included in the House rules for the 119th Congress, set to be voted on in January 2025.

Rep. Nancy Mace says transgender Rep. Sarah McBride shouldn’t be allowed to use the women’s bathroom on Capitol Hill: “She was born a biological male, she should use the men’s restroom, that’s how it should work. Biological men shouldn’t be in women’s private spaces.” pic.twitter.com/AHncXBdnI9 — The American Conservative (@amconmag) November 19, 2024

Mixed Reactions Among Lawmakers

The announcement has sparked debate among lawmakers. Rep. Mace defended her stance, specifically criticizing Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, calling McBride “a biological man” and stating, “I’m not going to tolerate it.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced support for the measure, suggesting the restriction should apply to all taxpayer-funded facilities. Like Mace, Greene misgendered McBride, reiterating her belief that McBride is a “biological man.”

In contrast, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips criticized Mace’s proposal as “pathetic” and questioned its necessity. Mace retorted, emphasizing her concern about inappropriate exposure in women’s locker rooms.

When asked about McBride during a press conference, Speaker Johnson avoided taking a definitive stance, instead stating, “We welcome all new members… I’m not going to engage in silly debates about this.”

McBride’s Response

In response to Johnson’s statement, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride emphasized her commitment to focusing on policy issues that matter to her constituents, such as reducing costs for families in Delaware. While disagreeing with the bathroom rule, McBride stated she would comply with it.

Earlier in the week, McBride dismissed Mace’s proposal as a distraction, writing on X: “This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing.” McBride reiterated that lawmakers should prioritize addressing issues like housing, health care, and child care rather than engaging in divisive culture wars.

ALSO READ: What Is The International Criminal Court And Who Is Its President?