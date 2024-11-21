Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

House Speaker Enforces Capitol Bathroom Restrictions Based on Biological Sex, Sparking Controversy

In response to Johnson’s statement, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride emphasized her commitment to focusing on policy issues that matter to her constituents, such as reducing costs for families in Delaware. While disagreeing with the bathroom rule, McBride stated she would comply with it.

House Speaker Enforces Capitol Bathroom Restrictions Based on Biological Sex, Sparking Controversy

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new policy on Wednesday restricting transgender individuals from using bathrooms that do not align with their “biological sex” within the Capitol and House Office Buildings.

This decision follows a proposal by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, which seeks to ban transgender women from women’s facilities on Capitol Hill.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson stated, emphasizing that unisex restrooms are available and that women “deserve women’s only spaces.”

Mace’s Proposed Legislation

Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a measure aimed at prohibiting House members, officers, and staff from using single-sex facilities that do not correspond to their biological sex. The South Carolina representative argued that allowing biological males into such spaces could compromise the safety and dignity of female members and staff.

Mace revealed she has received death threats over the proposal but intends to push for her measure to be included in the House rules for the 119th Congress, set to be voted on in January 2025.

Mixed Reactions Among Lawmakers

The announcement has sparked debate among lawmakers. Rep. Mace defended her stance, specifically criticizing Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, calling McBride “a biological man” and stating, “I’m not going to tolerate it.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced support for the measure, suggesting the restriction should apply to all taxpayer-funded facilities. Like Mace, Greene misgendered McBride, reiterating her belief that McBride is a “biological man.”

In contrast, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips criticized Mace’s proposal as “pathetic” and questioned its necessity. Mace retorted, emphasizing her concern about inappropriate exposure in women’s locker rooms.

When asked about McBride during a press conference, Speaker Johnson avoided taking a definitive stance, instead stating, “We welcome all new members… I’m not going to engage in silly debates about this.”

McBride’s Response

In response to Johnson’s statement, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride emphasized her commitment to focusing on policy issues that matter to her constituents, such as reducing costs for families in Delaware. While disagreeing with the bathroom rule, McBride stated she would comply with it.

Earlier in the week, McBride dismissed Mace’s proposal as a distraction, writing on X: “This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing.” McBride reiterated that lawmakers should prioritize addressing issues like housing, health care, and child care rather than engaging in divisive culture wars.

ALSO READ: What Is The International Criminal Court And Who Is Its President?

Filed under

capitol hill house speaker latest world new Nancy Mace Sarah MCBride Transgender US News
Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In Bangladesh’

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In...

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox