Monday, December 9, 2024
How TikTok Took Over 2024: From Demure To Brat, The Trends That Shaped Pop Culture

TikTok in 2024 was filled with viral moments, from the rise of "demure" and "brat" trends to animal stars like Moo Deng the hippo. The platform's influence on music skyrocketed, with Gata Only becoming TikTok's song of the year.

In 2024, TikTok continued to shape internet culture, becoming a hub for viral trends, catchy dances, and unforgettable moments. From sassy catchphrases to animal celebrities, and culinary masterpieces to global music hits, TikTok brought us closer together, entertained us, and expanded the idea of being “chronically online.”

Demure vs. Brat: The Year of Opposites

TikTok was filled with contrasting trends in 2024, starting with the rise of the term “demure.” Coined by creator Jools Lebron, #demure captured a collective desire for mindfulness and peace, from makeup tutorials to ASMR meditation sessions. This trend was so impactful that Dictionary.com named “demure” as their Word of the Year.

On the flip side, TikTok also embraced the “brat” persona, popularized through Brat Summer and fueled by an energetic Apple dance by Kelley Heyer. This trend celebrated sass, confidence, and independence, with Collins Dictionary dubbing “brat” as its Word of the Year.

The Animal Kingdom Takes Over

No TikTok year would be complete without its iconic animal stars. In 2024, a pygmy hippo named Moo Deng from Thailand became a sensation, joined by the oversized King Penguin Pesto from Australia. These charming creatures, along with their animal companions, became the “Knights of the Round Table,” winning the hearts of millions.

TikTok’s food scene in 2024 showcased the magic of simplicity. The Spud Brothers in the UK turned baked potatoes into an indulgent trend with their creative toppings. In Dubai, Fix Dessert Chocolatier’s ultimate chocolate bars had viewers salivating, while Canadian Logan Moffit’s cucumber salad went viral, causing grocery stores to run out of stock.

TikTok’s Music Dominance in 2024

TikTok’s influence on the music industry in 2024 was undeniable. The platform’s Top 10 global songs generated over 200 million video creations and racked up more than 8 billion streams on Spotify. The biggest hit of the year was Gata Only by FloyyMenor featuring Cris Mj, which earned TikTok’s Global Song of the Year and Song of the Summer honors. With over 50 million videos created and 1.3 billion streams, it became a cultural phenomenon. TikTok’s influence extended to the wider music industry as well, with 13 out of 16 songs that reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 being driven by viral TikTok trends.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Assad's Palace Looted By Syrians After His Sudden Exit

