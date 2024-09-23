Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

How To Order Free Covid-19 Tests? Everything You Need To Know

While many Americans have some level of immunity from previous infections or vaccinations, that protection diminishes over time. The vaccine from last fall targeted a different strain of the virus, which is no longer in circulation.

How To Order Free Covid-19 Tests? Everything You Need To Know

Starting this month, U.S. households will be able to access up to four free nasal swab tests as the federal testing program is set to reopen. According to a U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson, these tests will be capable of detecting current strains of the virus and can be ordered ahead of the holiday season.

Meanwhile, new research indicates that some young children are still grappling with the social challenges brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, particularly in classroom settings.

Here’s what you need to know, including how to order the tests, updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, and information about the emerging XEC variant.

Free COVID Tests 2024: How to Order

While the U.S. Health and Human Services agency overseeing the program hasn’t announced an exact date for when orders can begin, it has indicated that it will be “at the end of September.” Once available, U.S. households will be eligible to request four free COVID-19 tests through COVIDTests.gov.

The HHS website states that these tests will be effective in detecting current COVID-19 variants and can be used through the end of the year. At-home tests generally provide results in 30 minutes or less.

As of September 23, the website wasn’t accepting new orders, but this is expected to change within the next week, according to the health department.

Every household is eligible to receive four tests that can detect the latest circulating variants and are valid for use until the end of the year. Like previous distributions, these tests will be delivered to your home by the U.S. Postal Service.

MUST READ: Why Is California Putting A Complete Plastic Ban At Grocery Stores?   

COVID-19 Vaccine Fall 2024

Last month, U.S. regulators approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine designed to target the latest virus strains, with hopes of providing protection against upcoming winter variants. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended this updated vaccine for everyone aged 6 months and older.

While many Americans have some level of immunity from previous infections or vaccinations, that protection diminishes over time. The vaccine from last fall targeted a different strain of the virus, which is no longer in circulation.

XEC COVID Variant on the Rise

Health experts are monitoring what could become the next dominant COVID-19 variant, known as XEC. This variant, a hybrid of Omicron lineages KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, appears to be increasingly contagious. The CDC has confirmed that it is tracking the spread of XEC, but there is currently no data on how many cases have been reported in the U.S.

According to Dr. Marc Siegel, XEC seems to be more transmissible and is associated with symptoms like congestion, cough, loss of smell and appetite, sore throat, and body aches. Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, noted last month that XEC is just beginning to spread globally and within the U.S.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights   

Filed under

americans covid 19 test Latest world news Trending news

Also Read

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Air India Derosters Crew After Emergency Slide Incident on Boeing 777 Flight

Air India Derosters Crew After Emergency Slide Incident on Boeing 777 Flight

Middle East Turmoil: One Year After Hamas Attack, Israel Battles on Multiple Fronts

Middle East Turmoil: One Year After Hamas Attack, Israel Battles on Multiple Fronts

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,...

Air India Derosters 3 Cabin Crew For Aircraft Door Lapses

Air India Derosters 3 Cabin Crew For Aircraft Door Lapses

Entertainment

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox