How To Order Free Covid-19 Tests? Everything You Need To Know

While many Americans have some level of immunity from previous infections or vaccinations, that protection diminishes over time. The vaccine from last fall targeted a different strain of the virus, which is no longer in circulation.

Starting this month, U.S. households will be able to access up to four free nasal swab tests as the federal testing program is set to reopen. According to a U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson, these tests will be capable of detecting current strains of the virus and can be ordered ahead of the holiday season.

Meanwhile, new research indicates that some young children are still grappling with the social challenges brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, particularly in classroom settings.

Here’s what you need to know, including how to order the tests, updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, and information about the emerging XEC variant.

Free COVID Tests 2024: How to Order

While the U.S. Health and Human Services agency overseeing the program hasn’t announced an exact date for when orders can begin, it has indicated that it will be “at the end of September.” Once available, U.S. households will be eligible to request four free COVID-19 tests through COVIDTests.gov.

The HHS website states that these tests will be effective in detecting current COVID-19 variants and can be used through the end of the year. At-home tests generally provide results in 30 minutes or less.

As of September 23, the website wasn’t accepting new orders, but this is expected to change within the next week, according to the health department.

Every household is eligible to receive four tests that can detect the latest circulating variants and are valid for use until the end of the year. Like previous distributions, these tests will be delivered to your home by the U.S. Postal Service.

COVID-19 Vaccine Fall 2024

Last month, U.S. regulators approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine designed to target the latest virus strains, with hopes of providing protection against upcoming winter variants. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended this updated vaccine for everyone aged 6 months and older.

XEC COVID Variant on the Rise

Health experts are monitoring what could become the next dominant COVID-19 variant, known as XEC. This variant, a hybrid of Omicron lineages KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, appears to be increasingly contagious. The CDC has confirmed that it is tracking the spread of XEC, but there is currently no data on how many cases have been reported in the U.S.

According to Dr. Marc Siegel, XEC seems to be more transmissible and is associated with symptoms like congestion, cough, loss of smell and appetite, sore throat, and body aches. Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, noted last month that XEC is just beginning to spread globally and within the U.S.