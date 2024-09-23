Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Room rates have skyrocketed to as much as Rs 5 lakh for just a three-night stay.

As Coldplay gets ready to enchant Navi Mumbai with a series of three concerts, hotels within a 20-km radius of DY Patil Stadium are raising their prices significantly—reflecting the immense demand surrounding this highly anticipated event.

Room rates have skyrocketed to as much as Rs 5 lakh for just a three-night stay, making this concert experience one of the most expensive in recent memory, even surpassing the frenzied pricing often seen during New Year’s Eve.

As the concert dates approach, hotel aggregator apps show that the best accommodations are already booked up, leaving many fans scrambling to find a place to stay after enjoying an unforgettable night of music.