How Will Appointment Of Mike Waltz Impact India And China?

What would seem to be a strategic move to counter China, the US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly selected Florida Representative Mike Waltz as his national security advisor.

What would seem to be a strategic move to counter China, the US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly selected Florida Representative Mike Waltz as his national security advisor. Waltz is a retired Army Green Beret whose deep experiences in military operations and policy have gelled him with an outspoken criticism of China and strengthening advocacy for an improved United States strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

On a rather different note, the US should be nudged to call for a formal US-India alliance. Waltz is one of the most vocal proponents for a stronger US-India partnership, especially as a balancing force to China. In a co-authored article by Waltz in October 2021, it was concluded that the time is now to get into an alliance since a nuclear power with over one million troops, a growing navy, a top-rated space program, and a proven history of cooperation both economically and militarily with the United States, India would be a vital ally.

Building Global Strength and Countering China

Waltz emphasized that an official US-India alliance would strengthen the global clout of both countries, as well as in this particular case, against China. He quoted that “A US-India alliance would give China pause before further expanding into Central and Southern Asia…An alliance would also recognize the region’s shifting geopolitical realities.” Furthermore, he accused China of growing collusion with Pakistan, pointing out that “Growing collusion between China and Pakistan poses serious security risks for both India and the United States.”

Protect Security, Economic Interests

For Waltz, a strategic U.S.-India relationship would not only be a bulwark of security but boom economically. “We can rely on India as a major source of pharmaceuticals, technology, and critical minerals supplementing our own domestic manufacturing capabilities,” Waltz wrote. He also underscored the need for cybersecurity cooperation.

An Appeal to Upgrade U.S.-India Relations

Waltz argued that the US should elevate a “strategic partnership” with India to a formal alliance. “Just as our alliances with NATO, Japan, and South Korea transformed US security in the 20th century, an alliance with India would help keep us safe in the 21st century. It’s time to make that happen,” he said.

Engagement with India

Waltz has strived tirelessly to deepen US-India ties, co-chairing the House India Caucus with Democrat Ro Khanna. In June 2023, when Prime Minister Modi paid a state visit to the US, Waltz tweeted, “The US and India are bound by our shared national security interests and democratic values. It’s a no-brainer to streamline military sales to help both of our nations bolster security in the Indo-Pacific.”.

Strengthening the US-India Partnership

In August 2023, Waltz travelled to India, meeting with Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other senior officials. At this visit, he reiterated his view that the US-India partnership is vital for national security, calling it “the most consequential of the 21st century” because China is increasingly challenging both nations.

Such words and deeds have cemented Waltz as the major proponent of a more robust, formalized partnership between the US and India.

“You cannot ignore what the CCP lied about, covered up, and silenced doctors and journalists about the rise of COVID-19. It is the CCP’s deception, self-interest, and irresponsibility that unleashed the virus on the world.”

Human Rights Abuses in China

Waltz has also criticized China over its extreme violations of human rights, particularly in Xinjiang. He said, “The [ruling] CCP has imprisoned up to 1.8 million Uighurs and other religious and ethnic minorities in internment camps in Xinjiang…The depth of these atrocities is undisputable, and America’s place on this catastrophic issue is clear. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo determined the CCP is committing genocide in Xinjiang – and the new secretary of state, Tony Blinken, concurred with this determination.”

China’s Persecution of Religious Liberties

Waltz condemned the moves of China on religious freedom, focusing on Beijing’s assault on religious institutions. He further wrote, “The CCP has wiped away Hong Kong’s autonomy and has been working to eradicate religion in China and ‘Sinicize’ religious doctrine. Church leaders, nuns, and congregation members have been arrested. Crosses have been taken down from churches, and other churches have been smashed to pieces. Religious shows have been replaced by pictures of Xi Jinping. Sales of Bibles have been banned, and censors have eliminated the use of ‘Jesus’ and ‘Christ’ in religious literature.”

Chinese Theft of American Research

May 2020, Waltz writes about how China tries to penetrate and steal American research. “The Chinese government is stealing this information for later use against us. In addition to appropriating our research and development, the Chinese government is using our universities as locations furthering its propaganda machine and subtly portraying the rise of China as benign and peaceful. To this end, the Chinese Communist Party has strategically located over 100 state-sponsored Confucius Institutes on college campuses,” Waltz said, noting that the nation cannot allow China to move forward by exploiting American taxpayer resources.

Read More : Supreme Court Bans Oral Mentioning for Urgent Hearings Under New CJI Sanjiv Khanna