Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Will Appointment Of Mike Waltz Impact India And China?

What would seem to be a strategic move to counter China, the US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly selected Florida Representative Mike Waltz as his national security advisor.

How Will Appointment Of Mike Waltz Impact India And China?

What would seem to be a strategic move to counter China, the US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly selected Florida Representative Mike Waltz as his national security advisor. Waltz is a retired Army Green Beret whose deep experiences in military operations and policy have gelled him with an outspoken criticism of China and strengthening advocacy for an improved United States strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

On a rather different note, the US should be nudged to call for a formal US-India alliance. Waltz is one of the most vocal proponents for a stronger US-India partnership, especially as a balancing force to China. In a co-authored article by Waltz in October 2021, it was concluded that the time is now to get into an alliance since a nuclear power with over one million troops, a growing navy, a top-rated space program, and a proven history of cooperation both economically and militarily with the United States, India would be a vital ally.

Building Global Strength and Countering China

Waltz emphasized that an official US-India alliance would strengthen the global clout of both countries, as well as in this particular case, against China. He quoted that “A US-India alliance would give China pause before further expanding into Central and Southern Asia…An alliance would also recognize the region’s shifting geopolitical realities.” Furthermore, he accused China of growing collusion with Pakistan, pointing out that “Growing collusion between China and Pakistan poses serious security risks for both India and the United States.”

Protect Security, Economic Interests

For Waltz, a strategic U.S.-India relationship would not only be a bulwark of security but boom economically. “We can rely on India as a major source of pharmaceuticals, technology, and critical minerals supplementing our own domestic manufacturing capabilities,” Waltz wrote. He also underscored the need for cybersecurity cooperation.

An Appeal to Upgrade U.S.-India Relations

Waltz argued that the US should elevate a “strategic partnership” with India to a formal alliance. “Just as our alliances with NATO, Japan, and South Korea transformed US security in the 20th century, an alliance with India would help keep us safe in the 21st century. It’s time to make that happen,” he said.

Engagement with India

Waltz has strived tirelessly to deepen US-India ties, co-chairing the House India Caucus with Democrat Ro Khanna. In June 2023, when Prime Minister Modi paid a state visit to the US, Waltz tweeted, “The US and India are bound by our shared national security interests and democratic values. It’s a no-brainer to streamline military sales to help both of our nations bolster security in the Indo-Pacific.”.

Strengthening the US-India Partnership

In August 2023, Waltz travelled to India, meeting with Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other senior officials. At this visit, he reiterated his view that the US-India partnership is vital for national security, calling it “the most consequential of the 21st century” because China is increasingly challenging both nations.

Such words and deeds have cemented Waltz as the major proponent of a more robust, formalized partnership between the US and India.

“You cannot ignore what the CCP lied about, covered up, and silenced doctors and journalists about the rise of COVID-19. It is the CCP’s deception, self-interest, and irresponsibility that unleashed the virus on the world.”

Human Rights Abuses in China

Waltz has also criticized China over its extreme violations of human rights, particularly in Xinjiang. He said, “The [ruling] CCP has imprisoned up to 1.8 million Uighurs and other religious and ethnic minorities in internment camps in Xinjiang…The depth of these atrocities is undisputable, and America’s place on this catastrophic issue is clear. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo determined the CCP is committing genocide in Xinjiang – and the new secretary of state, Tony Blinken, concurred with this determination.”

China’s Persecution of Religious Liberties

Waltz condemned the moves of China on religious freedom, focusing on Beijing’s assault on religious institutions. He further wrote, “The CCP has wiped away Hong Kong’s autonomy and has been working to eradicate religion in China and ‘Sinicize’ religious doctrine. Church leaders, nuns, and congregation members have been arrested. Crosses have been taken down from churches, and other churches have been smashed to pieces. Religious shows have been replaced by pictures of Xi Jinping. Sales of Bibles have been banned, and censors have eliminated the use of ‘Jesus’ and ‘Christ’ in religious literature.”

Chinese Theft of American Research

May 2020, Waltz writes about how China tries to penetrate and steal American research. “The Chinese government is stealing this information for later use against us. In addition to appropriating our research and development, the Chinese government is using our universities as locations furthering its propaganda machine and subtly portraying the rise of China as benign and peaceful. To this end, the Chinese Communist Party has strategically located over 100 state-sponsored Confucius Institutes on college campuses,” Waltz said, noting that the nation cannot allow China to move forward by exploiting American taxpayer resources.

Read More : Supreme Court Bans Oral Mentioning for Urgent Hearings Under New CJI Sanjiv Khanna

Filed under

Mike Waltz US-China relations US-India Relations
Advertisement

Also Read

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Entertainment

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox