Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
HRW Falsely Accuses Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza, Says Israel’s Foreign Ministry

Water tankers have been delivered uninterruptedly by the international partners through Israeli crossings including that of last week supplies,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

HRW Falsely Accuses Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza, Says Israel’s Foreign Ministry

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has hit out at the Human Rights Watch (HRW) of falsely accusing it of committing a genocide by restricting the flow of water in Gaza.

“The report is full of lies which is in keeping with the low standards practiced by HRW. Israel will continue to ensure humanitarian aid enters Gaza in full compliance with the international laws,” tweeted Oren Marmorstein, spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

“Since the beginning of the war, Israel has facilitated continuous flow of water and humanitarian aid into Gaza, despite operating under constant attacks from Hamas terror organization.

Our country has ensured that the water infrastructure including four water pipelines, water pumping and desalination facilities continue to operate. Water tankers have been delivered uninterruptedly by the international partners through Israeli crossings including that of last week supplies,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“Israel has facilitated the entry of more than 1.2 million tons of humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip. Hamas systematically attacks and lootes that aid,” further adds Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Gaza water crisis

