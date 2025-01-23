Hughes Fire Rips Through Castaic Lake Area Of Los Angeles, Tens Of Thousands Urged To Evacuate

A new wildfire, the Hughes Fire, has erupted near Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County, rapidly growing to over 9,200 acres and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. This comes as the region struggles to recover from earlier blazes that caused widespread devastation.

A fast-moving wildfire, dubbed the Hughes Fire, has erupted in Los Angeles, spreading rapidly and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. This latest blaze comes as the region grapples with the aftermath of two devastating wildfires earlier this month, which left widespread destruction in their wake.

Fire Ignites Near Castaic Lake, Quickly Expands

The Hughes Fire was first reported at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday near Castaic Lake, along Lake Hughes Road, just north of Castaic Reservoir Road. Within an hour, the fire had scorched 500 acres, and by 12:30 p.m., it had spread to 3,407 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). By 6 p.m., the flames had engulfed more than 9,200 acres.

Despite the fire’s rapid growth, no structures have been reported damaged. Firefighters are cautiously optimistic about containment efforts, though Angeles National Forest Chief Robert Garcia emphasized, “Conditions remain critical, and we’re not out of the woods yet.”

High Winds and Dry Brush Fuel the Hughes Fire

The fire’s rapid spread has been driven by high winds, blowing at speeds of 20-30 mph (32-48 km/h), combined with dry, low-humidity conditions. Authorities have issued a red flag warning, signaling an elevated risk of fire due to these factors. However, the winds, while strong, are not as severe as the 70-90 mph gusts that fueled earlier wildfires this month.

“The first responders are doing great work to contain this fire,” said Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “Certainly, we are not out of the woods yet.”

Hughes Fire Evacuations and Emergency Response

Approximately 31,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders, with another 23,000 warned to prepare for potential evacuation, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. Nearly 500 inmates at a nearby jail have also been relocated as a precaution.

Local news footage captured scenes of residents hosing down their homes and gardens in an attempt to prevent embers from igniting structures. Aircraft have been seen dropping water and flame retardants over the fire lines as orange flames consume the mountainous terrain.

Firefighters have deployed roughly 4,000 personnel to combat the blaze. LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone noted, “The situation remains dynamic, and while the fire is difficult to contain, we are making progress.”

A Region on Edge

The unincorporated community of Castaic, located 15 miles northwest of Santa Clarita, lies on the edge of the Angeles National Forest. The Santa Clarita Valley, home to the popular Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park, now features a massive plume of smoke visible in the skyline.

Chief Marrone explained the differences between this fire and the Palisades and Eaton fires, which killed at least 28 people and destroyed over 10,000 structures earlier in January. “Unlike those fires, we have lower winds this time and a significant number of resources, including helicopters and planes, to fight the flames from above,” he said. “Still, this remains a challenging and dynamic situation.”

Rain Forecasted For Weekend

Two smaller fires ignited Wednesday near San Diego and Oceanside, with one consuming 85 acres and the other 3.9 acres. Both have been largely contained, though evacuation orders were temporarily issued.

Dana Dierkes, a spokesperson for the Angeles National Forest, highlighted the ongoing challenges firefighters face. “We don’t have a fire season in California; we have a fire year. The Santa Ana winds and dry conditions make these fires harder to fight,” she said.

Earlier Devastation in Los Angeles County

Rain is forecasted for the weekend, offering potential relief but also bringing new threats of mudslides and flooding in areas where fires have left the ground less absorbent. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to allocate resources for flood and landslide preparation.

On January 7, two major wildfires erupted on opposite sides of Los Angeles County, killing at least 28 people and destroying tens of thousands of acres. The fires decimated entire communities, including homes, schools, churches, and businesses in areas like Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

