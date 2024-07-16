Human Rights Commission Of Pakistan Urges Reversal Of Unconstitutional PTI Ban

After the Pakistani government’s plans to ban Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed disapproval and believes that the move is a clear violation of the constitutional right to freedom of association, guaranteed under Article 17.

Further, the commission highlights that the Supreme Court has already recognised the PTI as a political party, making the ban a significant setback for democratic norms.

In a post on X, HRCP said, “Human Rights Commission of Pakistan is shocked by the government’s decision to ban the PTI. Not only is this move in flagrant violation of party members’ right to association under Article 17 of the Constitution, but it is also an enormous blow to democratic norms, especially when the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the PTI is a political party.”

READ MORE: Florida Judge Throws Out Criminal Case Against Trump Over Classified Documents

“Moreover, such a move reeks of political desperation, given that it follows closely on the heels of the apex court’s ruling that has effectively made the PTI the single largest party in the National Assembly after making it eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities,” HRCP added.

The HRCP demands that the Pakistan government reverse its decision to ban the PTI party, calling it unconstitutional. Further, HRCP warns that this move will lead to more division, chaos, and violence, and sets a dangerous precedent for silencing political opposition.

“HRCP demands that this unconstitutional decision be withdrawn immediately. If pushed through, it will achieve nothing more than deeper polarization and the strong likelihood of political chaos and violence,” HRCP said in a post on X.

“No government can afford to have a selective memory and conveniently forget the consequences of banning or demonizing political parties lest it find itself on the receiving end of such measures,” the organisation added.

The organisation also reminds the government that it needs to prioritize relief for its beleaguered citizens who are caught in a continuing cost-of-living crisis and rising violence, crime, and militancy. It cannot do this without the support of its allies as well as its rivals. HRCP is an independent, non-government organisation committed to protecting human rights and democratic values.

ALSO READ: Trump Selects Senator JD Vance As Vice Presidential Running Mate