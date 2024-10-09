Hurricane Milton To Hit Florida With 165mph Winds And ‘Horror’ Floods

Hurricane Milton is advancing toward Florida's west coast, posing a severe threat of destruction, even as millions have been advised to evacuate. Some local residents, however, are resolutely choosing to stay, despite stern warnings from officials, including a warning that staying could be life-threatening.

Tampa Bay, home to over 3.3 million people, is preparing for potential devastation after having avoided direct hits from significant hurricanes for more than a century. The National Hurricane Center has indicated that Milton, which reached a dangerous Category 5, is expected to remain a major hurricane upon its anticipated landfall late Wednesday.

Winds to reach 160 mph

As of early Wednesday, Milton was approximately 360 miles southwest of Tampa, with winds reaching 160 mph. Forecasters expect the storm to maintain its hurricane status as it moves through central Florida on Thursday, heading east toward the Atlantic. However, the precise path of the hurricane remains uncertain, with predictions from Tuesday evening shifting slightly south of Tampa.

In light of Milton’s imminent arrival, thousands have crowded Florida’s highways to flee, but the opportunity to evacuate is rapidly diminishing. Tampa’s Mayor Jane Castor underscored the seriousness of the situation, noting that the projected storm surge could reach up to 15 feet, potentially flooding entire homes. She warned that anyone remaining would essentially be trapped in their homes.

Hurricane Milton comes soon after Helene

Milton is approaching communities still recovering from the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene two weeks earlier, which resulted in at least 230 fatalities across the South.

In Punta Gorda, a coastal town about 100 miles south of Tampa, residents faced 5-foot piles of damaged belongings on Tuesday, remnants of homes affected by flooding.

With the hurricane approaching, officials have implemented mandatory evacuation orders across 11 Florida counties, affecting around 5.9 million residents, according to US Census Bureau data. Authorities have warned that those who decide to remain will be on their own, as emergency services will not risk their safety for rescues during the height of the storm.

In Riverview, south of Tampa, many motorists waiting in line for gas expressed their intention to stay despite evacuation orders. Martin Oakes from Apollo Beach conveyed his determination to endure the storm, stating that his preparations, including installing shutters, were complete.

Debris left by Hurricane Helene

Meanwhile, state and local governments have been actively clearing debris left by Helene, concerned that the approaching hurricane could turn the remnants into hazardous projectiles. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the deployment of over 300 dump trucks that have removed 1,300 loads of debris.

In Mexico, minor damage was reported in the state of Yucatan as Milton passed offshore, with downed power lines, light poles, and trees, as well as some small thatched-roof structures destroyed, according to Yucatan Governor Joaquin Diaz. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

