Hurricane Milton: Millions Evacuating In Hurry As Category 5 Storm Approaches Florida Western Coast

Millions of Floridians are hurriedly evacuating as Hurricane Milton, now a formidable Category 5 storm, approaches the state’s western coast. President Joe Biden emphasized that evacuation orders for residents are critical for their survival, while the National Hurricane Center cautioned that Milton could potentially be one of the most devastating hurricanes recorded for west-central Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis alerted residents that the time to evacuate is limited, advising them to finalize their plans to protect themselves and their families.

Failure to evacuate could result in fatalities

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned that failure to evacuate could result in fatalities as Milton nears the coast. She described the recent devastation from Hurricane Helene as a significant reminder of the risks involved, adding that Milton could be extremely catastrophic. With sustained winds of 160 mph, Milton is expected to be a dangerous hurricane upon making landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday night.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chard Chronister warned that Florida is nearing a critical point before Milton hits the west-central coast on Wednesday evening. He urged those in evacuation zones to leave immediately, noting that early morning flooding had already begun and conditions would worsen. In a separate communication, he reiterated the urgency for people to seek safety now.

Hurricane Milton anticipatory preparations

In anticipation of the hurricane, more K-12 schools across Florida are closing, with 49 out of 67 counties shutting down today, an increase from the 43 counties that closed the previous day. Only two schools are expected to reopen on Thursday after the storm passes. The Florida Department of Education stated that it collaborates closely with school districts during natural disasters to ensure they have the necessary resources for a swift return to normal operations.

Meanwhile, misinformation regarding Hurricane Helene has been circulating, including unfounded claims about federal relief funds and the agency’s director facing violence. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been actively combating these false narratives since Helene caused extensive damage nearly two weeks ago.

Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 hurricane

The National Hurricane Center has also issued a tropical storm warning for the Georgia coast, forecasting tropical storm conditions from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah River beginning Thursday. A storm surge warning is in effect from north of Altamaha Sound to Edisto Beach in South Carolina, with expectations of tropical storm conditions extending to parts of South Carolina and the northwestern Bahamas.

Hurricane Milton has regained strength as a major Category 5 hurricane following some fluctuations in intensity, with the National Hurricane Center describing it as potentially one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for the region. With wind speeds of 160 mph, the storm is rapidly approaching Florida’s west-central coast and is projected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday morning with reduced intensity.

