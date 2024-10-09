Florida Declares Public Health Emergency As Hurricane Milton Intensifies

In preparation for the hurricane's landfall, nearly 100 federal responders, along with essential medical equipment and supplies, have already been dispatched to Florida.

In a move to mitigate the health impacts of Hurricane Milton, Florida has declared a public health emergency for the second time in two weeks. This declaration was made by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, emphasizing the state’s commitment to addressing the storm’s significant challenges.

“We will do all we can to assist Florida officials with responding to the health impacts of Hurricane Milton,” Becerra stated. “We are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support.”

In preparation for the hurricane’s landfall, nearly 100 federal responders, along with essential medical equipment and supplies, have already been dispatched to Florida. This coordinated effort aims to ensure that the state is equipped to handle any public health emergencies that may arise from the hurricane.

Hurricane Milton’s Current Status

As Hurricane Milton re-strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) provided an updated forecast indicating that the storm is expected to make landfall late tonight. According to NBC News, the anticipated timing for landfall is between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. tomorrow, with Sarasota identified as a likely impact zone.

As of the latest reports at 5 a.m. ET, Milton was positioned 300 miles southwest of Tampa, boasting sustained winds of 160 mph and moving northeast at a speed of 14 mph. The storm is projected to traverse the state from west to east, raising significant concerns for areas like Orlando, where forecasters predict up to 15 inches of rain, creating an “extreme flooding rain threat.”

Widespread Storm Surge Warnings

Milton is categorized as a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane, prompting extensive storm surge warnings across almost the entire western coast of Florida. The NHC has issued hurricane warnings from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River.

On the east coast, storm surge warnings extend from Sebastian Inlet to Altamaha Sound, Georgia, indicating the widespread impact of Hurricane Milton. Forecasters are urging Floridians to prepare for the storm or evacuate as necessary, emphasizing the potential severity of the weather event.

