Hurricane Rafael Advances Across Gulf Of Mexico, Leaves Cuba Grappling With Power Outages

Hurricane Rafael, a rare November storm, moves across the Gulf of Mexico, posing severe threats to the U.S. coast, while Cuba grapples with widespread power outages and recovery.

Hurricane Rafael, a rare major storm in the Gulf of Mexico for November, advanced westward Friday morning, posing severe risks to the southern United States coast. As one of the strongest hurricanes recorded in the Gulf during this month in nearly 40 years, Rafael brought significant threats of life-threatening waves, storm surges, and dangerous rip currents across the Gulf region.

With sustained winds at 120 mph, the Category 3 hurricane was positioned about 585 miles east of the mouth of the Rio Grande at 4 a.m. ET, traveling westward at 9 mph, as reported by the National Hurricane Center. This makes Rafael a historic event, tying with 1985’s Hurricane Kate as one of the most powerful November storms in the Gulf.

Impact On Cuba

Before reaching the Gulf, Rafael lashed through Cuba, causing widespread destruction. Millions across the island were left without power, and more than 283,000 people were evacuated, including 98,300 residents from Havana. In Havana, with its densely populated neighborhoods and aging infrastructure, citizens faced increased vulnerability. The powerful winds of 115 mph earlier this week severely damaged the power grid, knocking down six major electricity towers and causing a complete blackout across the country — the second full blackout in less than a month.

The government of Cuba mobilized recovery efforts, with President Miguel Díaz-Canel visiting affected areas and working alongside teams repairing the damaged power infrastructure. “It is the second time we are experiencing this hardship,” said Mario de la Rosa Negrin, a local resident in Havana. “The storm and the issues with the energy grid have left us in darkness again.” Some Havana residents found temporary respite in hotels with backup generators, where they could charge essential devices.

Hurricane Rafael’s Path And Forecast

Though expected to weaken over the weekend, Rafael remains a threat. Meteorologists caution that tropical storm-force winds — between 39 and 73 mph — could extend up to 115 miles from the storm’s center, impacting a large radius as it continues its path across the Gulf. Forecasters anticipate dangerous conditions along coastal areas, including severe surf and potential for rip currents over the coming days.

Rafael marks the 17th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and only the sixth November hurricane recorded in the Gulf of Mexico. It joins a rare list of late-season storms in the region, including Hurricane Kate in 1985 and Ida in 2009, which reached Category 2 status. Rafael’s intensity is especially unusual for November, underscoring the unpredictable nature of this year’s hurricane season.

