Hurricane Rafael Hits Cuba, Triggering Island-Wide Blackout: What’s Next For Affected Regions?

Hurricane Rafael struck western Cuba on Wednesday, unleashing powerful winds, heavy rains, and flash flooding that plunged the entire island into a power failure. The Category 3 hurricane made landfall in Artemisa Province with winds near 115 mph and gusts surpassing that speed. The storm, moving across Cuba, raised concerns over storm surges and flash floods, severely impacting the nation already grappling with energy crises and frequent blackouts.

The hurricane’s timing has added strain to Cuba’s ongoing power struggles, which have caused nationwide blackouts in recent months. Just before Rafael’s arrival, strong winds triggered a total power outage across the island. This follows the aftermath of Hurricane Oscar, which struck last month, causing casualties and leaving residents without power to receive critical storm updates.

Ahead of Rafael’s impact, Cuba issued hurricane warnings for Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, and Isla de la Juventud provinces. The government rushed to provide essential supplies to these areas, though the country’s food and gas shortages complicated relief efforts. In the western province of Pinar del Río, 200 tons of rice were allocated for distribution, but officials warned that deteriorating conditions could impede delivery. More than two dozen water pumping stations were shut down or evacuated, raising fears about water shortages.

The storm also disrupted Cuba’s air travel, with the Cuban Aviation Corporation announcing airport closures until midday Thursday. The U.S. State Department urged travelers to delay trips to Cuba, advising them to “shelter in place until the storm passes and services re-open.”

In Jamaica, where Rafael passed two days earlier, residents woke to continued flooding on Wednesday. Torrential rains exceeding four inches in some areas led to landslides and rendered roads in St. Catherine Parish impassable. Videos shared by local broadcaster Television Jamaica showed Negril’s streets submerged in muddy waters, highlighting the damage to this popular tourist destination.

The storm’s impact hampered restoration efforts in Jamaica, where 10,000 homes remained without power. Jamaica’s main utility, Jamaica Public Service, faced challenges restoring electricity, and the Jamaica Red Cross reported significant infrastructural damage. However, no large-scale personal property losses were reported.

As both Cuba and Jamaica work to recover from Hurricane Rafael’s devastating effects, officials are bracing for further challenges as infrastructure remains strained, and power and water supply restoration efforts continue.

