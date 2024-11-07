Southern California Wildfires: Mountain Fire Forces Evacuations As Flames Spread Across 10,000 Acres

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the Mountain Fire was zero percent contained by Wednesday afternoon, and efforts to control it were hampered by strong, unpredictable winds.

A rapidly spreading brush fire in Southern California has scorched more than 10,000 acres in just a few hours, causing widespread damage and prompting mass evacuations. The so-called Mountain Fire, which began in Ventura County on Wednesday, has injured several individuals, and local authorities have not yet released details about their condition. The fire’s fast pace caught many residents by surprise, with flames quickly encroaching on homes and communities.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the Mountain Fire was zero percent contained by Wednesday afternoon, and efforts to control it were hampered by strong, unpredictable winds. At least 140 firefighters, supported by helicopters and aerial resources, were working to contain the blaze, but with the winds worsening, conditions were only getting more dangerous.

In the midst of the chaos, residents like Gail Liacko were thrust into panic. Liacko, who lives in Camarillo, initially noticed the strong winds and smoke while tending to her garden in the morning. “I started smelling smoke and noticed soot on our back patio cushions,” Liacko told The New York Times. This sudden sign of danger prompted her and her husband, Michael, to grab important documents and flee their ranch-style home. They found safety at a friend’s house, but the absence of power made it difficult for them to stay updated on the fire’s progress.

As of Wednesday afternoon, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Ventura County, though it was unclear how many people had been forced to leave their homes. Among those evacuating were forecasters from the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office, which is responsible for warning the public of hazardous conditions in Southern California. The fire continues to threaten residential areas, farms, and horse ranches, with several businesses, including an equine hospital, actively relocating animals to safer areas.

The Mountain Fire is not the only blaze threatening Southern California. The Broad Fire, which ignited early Wednesday along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, had grown to 50 acres by the afternoon. The fire had already impacted at least two structures, and while it was 15% contained, officials were preparing for possible evacuations. Malibu residents were instructed to shelter in place as the fire continues to spread.

The fires come amid heightened fire risks across the region. Both Ventura and Los Angeles Counties were under red-flag warnings on Wednesday, as dry and windy conditions are expected to last through Friday. The National Weather Service warned that these conditions could lead to a “particularly dangerous situation,” with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 80 miles per hour. These winds could down trees, cause power outages, and further fuel the fires. Dense smoke advisories have also been issued in parts of Ventura County, where smoke is expected to reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions.

In response to the fire threat, Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison announced power shut-offs in vulnerable areas to prevent additional wildfires. By Wednesday afternoon, about 16,000 customers in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties were without power due to the precautionary outages.

As the fires rage on and conditions worsen, authorities continue to urge residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, prepare for possible evacuations, and avoid unnecessary travel due to dangerous air quality and fire hazards.

