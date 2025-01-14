Iconic ‘Succession’ Mansion Worth $125 Million With 18 Bedrooms Reduced To Ashes In LA Wildfires

The devastating Los Angeles wildfires have destroyed tens of thousands of acres, claiming one life so far. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

The raging Los Angeles wildfires have claimed the “most expensive home” in Pacific Palisades, reducing the 18-bedroom luxury mansion to ashes. Once valued at $125 million, the property was owned by Austin Russell, CEO of Luminar Technologies, who purchased it in 2021 for $83 million.

At the time of the fire, the estate was listed for rent at $450,000 per month, according to reports.

A Mansion of Fame and Luxury

This iconic property, renowned for its breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, gained widespread recognition as a filming location for the fourth season of HBO’s Succession. The sprawling four-story estate was the backdrop for pivotal scenes featuring Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook).

Features of the Mansion

Bedrooms & Bathrooms: 18 bedrooms and six luxurious bathrooms.

Amenities: A Nobu-designed chef’s kitchen, a 20-seat theater, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a retractable roof for stargazing.

Outdoor Highlights: Lush gardens and a state-of-the-art swimming pool.

Security: Even the mansion’s two panic rooms were destroyed in the inferno.

Impact of LA Wildfires

The devastating Los Angeles wildfires have destroyed tens of thousands of acres, claiming one life so far. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley confirmed the fire’s cause is under investigation, while the Los Angeles Police Department reported no signs of arson. Arson investigators have been deployed to Pacific Palisades for further inquiries.

The city of Los Angeles is facing backlash over its handling of the wildfire crisis. Reports suggest firefighters ran out of water from hydrants on the first day of the blaze due to mismanagement.

Budget Cuts Under Scrutiny

Mayor Karen Bass, who was in Ghana during the disaster, has come under fire for earlier budget cuts. Critics pointed to an $18 million reduction in the fire department’s budget earlier this year, which may have impacted firefighting resources.

The Pacific Palisades fire adds to the list of high-profile losses caused by California’s wildfires. As the flames continue to spread, authorities and residents grapple with the scale of devastation.

