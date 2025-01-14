Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Iconic ‘Succession’ Mansion Worth $125 Million With 18 Bedrooms Reduced To Ashes In LA Wildfires

The devastating Los Angeles wildfires have destroyed tens of thousands of acres, claiming one life so far. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

Iconic ‘Succession’ Mansion Worth $125 Million With 18 Bedrooms Reduced To Ashes In LA Wildfires

The raging Los Angeles wildfires have claimed the “most expensive home” in Pacific Palisades, reducing the 18-bedroom luxury mansion to ashes. Once valued at $125 million, the property was owned by Austin Russell, CEO of Luminar Technologies, who purchased it in 2021 for $83 million.

At the time of the fire, the estate was listed for rent at $450,000 per month, according to reports.

A Mansion of Fame and Luxury

This iconic property, renowned for its breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, gained widespread recognition as a filming location for the fourth season of HBO’s Succession. The sprawling four-story estate was the backdrop for pivotal scenes featuring Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook).

Features of the Mansion

Bedrooms & Bathrooms: 18 bedrooms and six luxurious bathrooms.

Amenities: A Nobu-designed chef’s kitchen, a 20-seat theater, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a retractable roof for stargazing.

Outdoor Highlights: Lush gardens and a state-of-the-art swimming pool.

Security: Even the mansion’s two panic rooms were destroyed in the inferno.

Impact of LA Wildfires

The devastating Los Angeles wildfires have destroyed tens of thousands of acres, claiming one life so far. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley confirmed the fire’s cause is under investigation, while the Los Angeles Police Department reported no signs of arson. Arson investigators have been deployed to Pacific Palisades for further inquiries.

The city of Los Angeles is facing backlash over its handling of the wildfire crisis. Reports suggest firefighters ran out of water from hydrants on the first day of the blaze due to mismanagement.

Budget Cuts Under Scrutiny

Mayor Karen Bass, who was in Ghana during the disaster, has come under fire for earlier budget cuts. Critics pointed to an $18 million reduction in the fire department’s budget earlier this year, which may have impacted firefighting resources.

The Pacific Palisades fire adds to the list of high-profile losses caused by California’s wildfires. As the flames continue to spread, authorities and residents grapple with the scale of devastation.

ALSO READ: After X, Will Elon Musk Buy TikTok? China Might Take The Big Step As Danger Of Potential Ban Looms

Filed under

LA Wildfires succession mansion

Advertisement

Also Read

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old Babysitter

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old...

UGC-NET December 2024 Examination Postponed, Check The Date

UGC-NET December 2024 Examination Postponed, Check The Date

Inspiring Journey Of Chai Wale Baba, Who Dedicated 40 Years Giving Free Coaching To UPSC Apirants

Inspiring Journey Of Chai Wale Baba, Who Dedicated 40 Years Giving Free Coaching To UPSC...

Joe Biden Gets Slammed By Special Counsel In Final Report Over Son Hunter Biden’s Pardon: It Erodes Public Confidence

Joe Biden Gets Slammed By Special Counsel In Final Report Over Son Hunter Biden’s Pardon:...

Who Is Penta And Why Did He Quit AEW? Former Champion Wins His First Match As He Debuts In WWE

Who Is Penta And Why Did He Quit AEW? Former Champion Wins His First Match...

Entertainment

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old Babysitter

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old

Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up For Big Franchise With Unique Villainous Look

Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox